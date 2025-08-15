Allied OMS Expands Footprint in Texas Hill Country with Addition of Kerrville Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

SOUTHLAKE AND KERRVILLE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / Allied OMS continues its strategic expansion in Texas with the addition of Kerrville Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. This partnership strengthens Allied OMS's presence in the Hill Country region, which encompasses the Austin and San Antonio markets.

Kerrville Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is renowned for its commitment to providing a superior patient experience. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including anesthesia, dental extractions, dental implant placement, and bone grafting, all delivered by a team of experienced and compassionate healthcare providers from the community.

"This ongoing expansion in Texas further solidifies Allied OMS as one of the largest and most comprehensive oral and maxillofacial surgery platforms in the state," said Dan Hosler, CEO of Allied OMS. "Texas is where Allied OMS was founded and is headquartered, and we are proud to continue our growth with top-tier practices, increasing access to high-quality care for patients throughout the region."

"We are thrilled to partner with Allied OMS," said Dr. James Lussier, lead doctor at Kerrville Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. "Their commitment to working exclusively with the country's leading practices and their well-known culture of exceptional service and care aligns perfectly with our own values. We look forward to leveraging Allied's expert resources to enhance our practice operations and marketing strategies, continue to elevate our team's experience, and reach new patients seeking the highest level of care."

"Dr. Lussier and his team are a significant addition to the Allied OMS platform," said Brian Hamilton, Chief Development Officer at Allied OMS. "The expertise and the scope of services they provide are impressive and represent a valuable asset to our elite OMS network in Texas."

"It's a privilege for Allied OMS to welcome a surgeon and team so dedicated to patient care and advancing the specialty of oral and maxillofacial surgery," added Dr. Jonathon Jundt, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Allied OMS. "Dr. Lussier and his team embody the highest standards of clinical excellence."

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed MSO that partners with oral and maxillofacial surgery practices across the U.S. Combining the autonomy of private practice with the scale and sophistication of institutional support, Allied OMS empowers surgeons to lead the future of their specialty. The company currently supports surgeons in 50+ locations and maintains doctor leadership across all major committees and its Board of Directors. Learn more at https://alliedoms.com/.

About Dr. James D. Lussier and Kerrville Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Dr. James D. Lussier brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Kerrville Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. Board-certified in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Dr. Lussier provides comprehensive care including anesthesia, extractions, dental implants, bone grafting, and the management of facial injuries and TMJ disorders.

His commitment to excellence is evident in his educational background. He earned a DDS from UTHSC-SA and a Postdoctoral Certificate in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery from Brooke Army Medical Center. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and a Fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

Prior to his civilian practice, Dr. Lussier served a distinguished 28-year career in the U.S. Army, holding various roles, including Special Forces Medical Sergeant and Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon. His military service instilled in him a dedication to delivering outstanding care and a comprehensive understanding of oral and maxillofacial health.

Kerrville Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery serves patients in Austin, San Antonio, and the surrounding Texas Hill Country. The practice is dedicated to providing patients with an exceptional experience, emphasizing ongoing staff training and innovative treatments in a comfortable and supportive environment. Learn more at: https://www.kerrvilleoms.com/.

