Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.08.2025 19:30 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASYAD GROUP EXECUTES HIGH-PRECISION TRANSPORT OF ULTRA-HEAVY CRYOGENIC TANK FROM INDIA TO KSA HIGHLIGHTING CROSS-BORDER LOGISTICS EXPERTISE

  • Asyad Group completes the international transport of a 115 metric ton pressurized cryogenic tank from Northern India to Dammam, Saudi Arabia
  • The journey involved a 1,500 km overland segment to Mumbai port, followed by maritime shipping to KSA
  • The operation reflects Asyad Group's capabilities in handling critical, sensitive cargo with strict adherence to safety and compliance standards

MUSCAT, Oman, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asyad Group, Oman's global integrated logistics provider, has successfully completed a high-precision breakbulk operation, transporting an ultra-heavy liquefied natural gas (LNG) cryogenic tank for Gas Lab Asia, moving the cargo from Northern India to Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The operation reflects the Group's strong presence in delivering integrated logistics solutions for high-value, specialized projects.

ASYAD GROUP EXECUTES HIGH-PRECISION TRANSPORT OF ULTRA-HEAVY CRYOGENIC TANK FROM INDIA TO KSA HIGHLIGHTING CROSS-BORDER LOGISTICS EXPERTISE

The operation involved transporting a 115 metric ton pressurized tank, 28 meters in length and 5.5 meters in height. The cargo was hauled overland for 1,500 kilometers from Northern India to Mumbai port over a period of three weeks before being shipped across the Arabian Sea to its final destination in Dammam, KSA.

Commenting on the achievement, said Juma Al Maskari, Asyad Logistics Director said "Transporting this type of specialized cargo requires a high level of technical expertise, along with advanced operational coordination across countries. Our strategy in such projects demonstrates our ability to mobilize international resources across borders and efficiently manage high-value shipments through customized logistics solutions tailored to precise operational requirements."

The challenges of this operation stemmed from the sensitive nature of cryogenic gas storage tanks, which demand precise temperature and pressure control. Specialized equipment and custom handling where essential throughout the entire process. The entire move meticulously executed through detailed engineering assessments, route planning, compliance checks and last-mile coordination to ensure safety, integrity and efficiency at every stage.

This achievement further solidifies Asyad Group's growing record in executing precise logistics project across the GCC and South Asia. It also reinforces its position as a trusted partner for high-value & sensitive cargo movement, while advancing Oman Vision 2040 by strengthening the Sultanate's logistics infrastructure and positioning it as a globally competitive hub.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751510/Asyad_Group___Cryogenic_Tank_Transport.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asyad-group-executes-high-precision-transport-of-ultra-heavy-cryogenic-tank-from-india-to-ksa-highlighting-cross-border-logistics-expertise-302531244.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.