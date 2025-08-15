Anzeige
Elanco CEO Jeff Simmons: Innovation and Sustainability Drive Long-Term Growth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / Jeff Simmons, President and CEO of Elanco Animal Health, recently joined the Bloomberg Businessweek Daily to discuss the company's strategic framework and detail why he sees sustainable value creation continuing for years to come.

"I see this as one of the most resilient industries right now with some of the consumer trends that are out there," Simmons shared.

Simmons went on to emphasize the value of innovation as a driver of the growth at the company, including how its work in the cattle space is meeting the changing expectations of consumers.

"We've got a couple products here that are actually helping with productivity and low cattle numbers that are out there. That's why beef prices are a little higher, but also having an environmental impact. And CPG companies are signing up to say, hey, this is important to the next generation of protein consumers," Simmons explained.

This discussion comes on the heels of the company's recently-released 2024 Impact Report, which showcases Elanco's efforts to enhance animal care, not just improving the lives of animals but also the people who care for them.

Listen to the full interview here.

Learn more about Elanco's commitments to animal health and how making life better for animals makes life better.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Elanco on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Elanco
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/elanco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Elanco



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/elanco-ceo-jeff-simmons-innovation-and-sustainability-drive-long-term-1061673

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
