Marathon Petroleum: Rooted in Community: Supporting Growth at Heart of the Harbor Community Farm

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / In 2022, SBCC Thrive LA, which manages the Heart of the Harbor urban farm, presented Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles refinery with its Continuous Collaborations Award for ongoing investment in the community.

At Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles refinery, supporting initiatives that bring people together and create lasting community impact is a priority. One of those partnerships is with the Heart of the Harbor Community Farm, an initiative launched by the nonprofit SBCC Thrive LA with support from the refinery.



This thriving green space in the heart of Wilmington is helping neighbors grow more than fruits and vegetables. It is a place where people can connect, learn and care for one another.

With 66 raised beds available to local residents, the farm provides everything needed to get growing, including soil, compost, plants and gardening knowledge. Beyond that, the space has become a hub for wellness and support. From weekly food giveaways and cooking classes to yoga and educational programs, the farm is responding to community needs in meaningful ways.

"Many families in the area face food insecurity, and the farm helps relieve that pressure while offering a peaceful space to gather and grow," said Octavio Ramriez, the farm's Program Director of Community Gardens. "It is important to have this kind of green space in an urban area, especially for youth who are often disconnected from the land."

Marathon Petroleum has supported Heart of the Harbor since its earliest days. Through consistent funding and hands-on volunteerism, the Los Angeles refinery team has helped the farm grow in both size and impact. Youth now have the opportunity to engage with the land, learn where food comes from and build a deeper connection to nature.

"It was incredible to see so many teams come together and create something this special for our employees and their families."

"Supporting this farm reflects the pride our employees have in this community," said Olga Chavez, Community Relations Representative at Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles refinery. "Many of our team members live here in the Harbor area, so investing in programs that support this place is personal."

And the results speak for themselves. According to SBCC Thrive LA, data confirms the farm is making a measurable difference in the lives of those who visit. It's helping people eat better, feel better and improve their overall health and quality of life.

"This is exactly the kind of impact we strive for, helping people live healthier, more fulfilling lives," said Erlend Myhre, Vice President of Refining at Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles refinery. "That's why we're proud to support efforts like this one."

Myhre said the refinery team views the partnership as more than just sponsorship. It's a way to work alongside neighbors and help grow access, opportunity and connection.

"Partnerships like this allow us to be part of something bigger than ourselves," he added. "When we support efforts that strengthen the communities where we live and work, we all benefit."

Spanning roughly 55,000 square feet, the farm continues to meet a consistent and growing need, serving as a beacon of hope for local families, which is why its ongoing success relies on strong community support from a variety of dedicated partners.

"Marathon has been the most influential partner we have," said Colleen Mooney, the farm's executive director. "Thanks to their support, we've been able to invest in the land, the residents and the programs that make this space so valuable."

In addition to providing fresh food and a safe space for connection, urban farms bring broader health benefits. They help improve air quality and ease the heat that builds up in heavily built areas. It's one more way the farm is making a difference.

"There really are countless benefits to a space like Heart of the Harbor," said Ramriez. "And whether it's here or through the many other efforts in our area, this is just one of the ways Marathon and their people are helping us cultivate a stronger, healthier future for the community they're proud to call home."

