New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Karrie Gordon, a vital contributor for VettaFi's CoinShares Crytpo Hub, has announced the publication of an article focused on the GENIUS Act, which was passed by Congress and then signed into law by the President to build legal and some regulatory frameworks around stablecoins.

GENIUS Act Ushers in New U.S. Crypto Era

The GENIUS Act provides a monumental step forward to building a regulatory U.S. framework for cryptocurrency investing. However, advisors should still approach stablecoin investments with the utmost caution. Stablecoins have a number of use cases, including as a means to streamline payments. As with cryptocurrencies broadly, they offer a decentralized way to make payments globally. Stablecoins are also becoming an attractive alternative to popular cryptocurrencies for some investors. Because they are often pegged to fiat currencies or real assets, they offer the potential for less volatility.

To view the full article, please visit https://www.etftrends.com/coinshares-channel/genius-act-new-u-s-crypto-era/.

About the CoinShares Crypto ETF Hub Produced by CoinShares

The CoinShares Crypto ETF Hub, a dedicated segment of ETF Trends, is a comprehensive destination for news, insights, and analysis on crypto-related content tied to CoinShares. This hub offers smart crypto conversations, highlighting new product launches, market trends, investment strategies, and expert commentary. Whether you're an investor seeking to understand cryptocurrency in an ETF format or a financial professional staying informed on industry innovations, the CoinShares Crypto ETF Hub provides essential resources to navigate this dynamic segment of the market.

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a leading provider of data-driven insights and specialized services for asset managers and investors, bringing together a wealth of expertise to support client success. At the core of VettaFi is a commitment to fostering strong relationships and delivering innovative solutions that help clients engage, grow, and thrive in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

For more information about VettaFi, please visit www.vettafi.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262729

SOURCE: VettaFi