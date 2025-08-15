Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.08.2025 21:14 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BookJane Partnership Announcement

BookJane and Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc. Partner to Transform Healthcare Staffing Through Technology and Expertise

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / As Canadian healthcare providers face ongoing staffing challenges, BookJane, a leading provider of workforce management technology, and Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc., a trusted name in healthcare staffing for more than 14 years, have formed a strategic partnership to enhance scheduling, shift fulfillment, and workforce deployment across assisted living, long-term care, hospitals, shelters and the community living support - health & social care services.

BookJane

BookJane

By combining BookJane's J360 Workforce Platform- an advanced solution for managing schedules, automating shift callouts, and optimizing workforce allocation - with Nexim's national network of qualified healthcare professionals and operational infrastructure, the partnership delivers an integrated, end-to-end staffing solution designed to improve reliability, efficiency, and transparency for healthcare providers.

Nexim's Proven Expertise
Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc. is fully accredited by Accreditation Canada and certified by CAMSC as a minority-owned business committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion. With a national registry of over 3,000 pre-qualified healthcare professionals - more than 1,000 based in Ontario - Nexim ensures immediate access to skilled staff. Operations are supported by five strategically located hubs across Canada, each providing 24/7/365 live support.

Nexim's infrastructure includes standardized SOPs, audited by Accreditation Canada, that govern recruitment, credentialing, scheduling, and deployment. Its Trident Healthcare Institute, (Ontario Ministry of careers college accredited and recognized private career college,) offers ongoing education and competency-based training. Nexim's dedicated transport, short stay accommodation and logistics division further guarantees workforce reliability, regardless of location or weather conditions.

BookJane's J360 Workforce Platform: The Technology Behind the Partnership
The J360 Workforce Platform streamlines workforce scheduling, improves shift fulfillment rates, and reduces administrative workload for healthcare providers. Key features include:

  • AI-powered shift callouts to quickly match open shifts with the best available staff

  • CBA-compliant scheduling to ensure fairness and compliance

  • Real-time visibility for clients to track fill rates, staff credentials, and compliance

  • Seamless integration with existing workflows for maximum efficiency

With BookJane's technology, Nexim can offer clients faster fill rates, real-time scheduling transparency, and a more responsive staffing process - while ensuring every healthcare worker deployed meets the highest standards of training and compliance.

The Power of Partnership
This collaboration gives healthcare providers:

  • An end-to-end staffing solution combining people and technology

  • Immediate access to a vetted, trained, and compliant workforce

  • Reduced administrative workload through automation and centralized scheduling

  • Scalable staffing for both routine operations and urgent surge needs

"This partnership is about bringing the best of both worlds to our clients - Nexim's highly skilled workforce and operational expertise, powered by BookJane's leading scheduling and workforce management technology," said Curtis Khan, CEO of BookJane. "Together, we're delivering reliability, efficiency, and peace of mind for healthcare providers."

"By leveraging BookJane's J360 Workforce Platform, we can provide our clients with unmatched transparency, responsiveness, and efficiency in workforce deployment," said Henry Lukenge, CEO of Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc. "It's a game-changer for how healthcare staffing is delivered in Canada."

About BookJane
BookJane is a Toronto-based technology company specializing in workforce management solutions for healthcare, senior living, and child care organizations. Its flagship product, the J360 Workforce Platform, enables organizations to streamline scheduling, reduce overtime costs, and fill shifts in minutes.

About Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc.
Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc. is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing agency, accredited by Accreditation Canada and certified by CAMSC. With a national network of pre-qualified healthcare professionals and a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, Nexim delivers reliable staffing solutions supported by training, logistics, and 24/7/ 365 days a year in Canada shift fulfilment and compliance services.

BookJane Media Contact

Marcus@bookjane.com

Nexim Healthcare Consultants Inc Media Contact

acabrera@neximcare.ca

Contact Information

Curtis Khan
CEO
curtis@bookjane.com
4163528636

.

SOURCE: BookJane



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bookjane-partnership-announcement-1061608

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.