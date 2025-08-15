Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or the "Exchange") has accepted its application for reinstatement of trading of the Company's common shares on the TSXV. This follows the successful resolution of the Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 7, 2025 and revoked on July 11, 2025 (see press releases dated May 7, 2025 and July 21, 2025). The Company expects trading to be reinstated shortly and will issue a further news release announcing the effective date. The Company acknowledges and appreciates the patience of its shareholders and stakeholders during this process.

BMR is targeting further increasing the level of ore throughput at Punitaqui, as well as focusing on improving the ore recoveries and ore grades and is pursuing several financing alternatives, including potentially refinancing the outstanding copper concentrate prepay facility. Taken together, these steps are anticipated to further improve the Company's working capital deficiency in the amount of $61,653,999 as at March 31, 2025.1

Note:

1 A portion of such deficiency equal to $33,409,237 is attributable to convertible debentures which mature on September 30, 2026.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery's mission is to build a mid-tier copper producer and has recently initiated mine and mill operations at the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper-gold-silver producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also consists of its 100% ownership in ESI Energy Services Inc., other mineral exploration assets located in North America, and two graphite assets in South Korea. The Company is focused on providing shareholders accretive exposure to copper and the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions.

Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws, including without limitation statements regarding anticipated production timing and capacity. Statements about the anticipated reinstatement of the Company's common shares for trading, increasing the level of ore throughput at Punitaqui, improving the ore recoveries and ore grades, pursuing several financing alternatives and improving the Company's working capital deficiency are forward-looking in nature. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to achieve its objectives, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the ability of the Company to meet its anticipated development and production schedule, government regulation and fluctuating metal prices. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BMR undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. For further information regarding the risks, please refer to the risk factors discussed in BMR's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR+.

