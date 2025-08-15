Anzeige
Samstag, 16.08.2025
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
PR Newswire
15.08.2025 23:54 Uhr
Gemini Files Registration Statement with SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Space Station, Inc. ("Gemini"), a global crypto platform, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Gemini Logo

Gemini intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "GEMI."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as lead bookrunners. Morgan Stanley and Cantor are also acting as lead bookrunners. Evercore ISI, Mizuho, Truist Securities, Cohen & Company Capital Markets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Needham & Company and Rosenblatt are acting as bookrunners. Academy Securities and AmeriVet Securities are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Citigroup , c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146).

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Gemini

Gemini is a global crypto platform founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2014. Gemini offers a wide range of crypto products and services for individuals and institutions in over 60 countries. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom.

Contact

Natalie Rix
Email: press@gemini.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424302/Gemini_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gemini-files-registration-statement-with-sec-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-302531406.html

