Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJ Stock Rockets: +400% Past Month, +300% Last 3 Weeks, +28% Today as Investor Confidence Surges

CBMJ Outpaces All Major News Media Stocks - Including Newsmax (NMAX), Fox (FOX), Sinclair (SBGI), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Paramount (PSKY), and Disney (DIS) - as Patriot.TV Dominates the Conservative Streaming Shift

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ), the parent company of Patriot.TV, today announced a sharp rise in investor confidence as its stock continues a meteoric climb. CBMJ shares have skyrocketed over 400% in the past month and roughly 300% in just the last three weeks. The stock closed today at $0.11976, up 28.13% in a single day, cementing CBMJ's status as one of the fastest-growing media stocks in America. This explosive growth far outpaces the performance of larger legacy media companies and underscores a broad shift in the media landscape toward Patriot.TV's model of content. https://patriot.tv/

While Patriot.TV's digital-first strategy pays off, many legacy media stocks remain stagnant or in decline:

CBMJ (OTCID:CBMJ) - +400% in past month, +300% in last 3 weeks, +28.13% today (closing at $0.11976).

Newsmax (NMAX) - Down 20% since mid-July.

Fox Corp. (FOX) - Roughly flat (about -2% over the past month).

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) - Flat performance in recent weeks.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Approximately -7%, amid weak cable TV results.

Paramount Skydance (PSKY) - Roughly -2% month-to-date (Paramount's stock has seen little gain through its recent Skydance merger).

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Around -3%, hit by cable and ESPN subscriber losses.

Investor enthusiasm for Patriot.TV comes amid record audience growth and strategic wins for the platform. In July, Patriot.TV achieved a record 1.6 million live viewers on its Rumble channel, its strongest monthly audience to date. This surge in engagement aligns with a broader industry trend favoring conservative outlets over liberal-leaning media. Major networks like CNN (WBD) and MSNBC have seen precipitous audience declines (CNN's primetime viewership is down nearly 50% and MSNBC's is down 18% year-over-year), while Fox News Channel now leads primetime with about 3.0 million nightly viewers (up 25% from 2024), overtaking both ABC and NBC. Audiences are clearly shifting away from partisan, liberal agenda-driven news toward outlets offering an alternative voice. Patriot.TV, alongside peers such as Fox and Newsmax, has enjoyed rising viewer loyalty, whereas networks under conglomerates like (WBD), (PSKY) (Paramount's CBS), and (DIS) (Disney's ABC) have suffered declining ratings and advertising revenues. This reflects a broader rejection of legacy media, as trust in mainstream outlets deteriorates, viewers are gravitating to fact-driven, values-based content.

"Our exponential growth in both viewership and advertiser interest is a clear validation of our mission," said JD Rucker, CEO of Patriot.TV. "While other networks push political agendas, Patriot.TV delivers truthful, pro-American content that audiences are rallying behind. The surge in our audience and the strong demand from advertisers show that Americans are seeking out media they can trust, and we're proud to fill that void."

Another key factor in CBMJ's rise is the shift from traditional network TV to streaming platforms. As cable television subscriptions collapse and legacy broadcasters lose viewers, Patriot.TV's streaming-focused model is ideally positioned to capture the migrating audience. The channel is optimized for online delivery, available via Rumble, web, and mobile apps, aligning perfectly with modern viewer habits. This embrace of the streaming revolution has enabled rapid scaling and monetization for Patriot.TV, in stark contrast to old-guard media companies struggling with cord-cutting.

Patriot.TV's remarkable ascent has coincided with JD Rucker's leadership, after he took the helm as CEO of the platform in June 2025. Under Rucker's guidance, the network has expanded its programming slate, launching new hit shows and bringing on high-profile conservative hosts like Wayne Dupree and Drew Berquist. The addition of these nationally recognized personalities, with programs such as "The Wayne Dupree Show" and "This Is My Show with Drew Berquist", has accelerated audience growth and diversified Patriot.TV's content lineup. The company also secured a major advertising partnership with Evergreen Media Partners, granting advertisers direct access to Patriot.TV's highly engaged audience. This alliance not only unlocked new monetization opportunities but also signaled growing advertiser's confidence in Patriot.TV's reach and influence. These strategic moves, along with a 45% reduction in company debt through recent restructuring (further strengthening its fundamentals), have fueled both viewership gains and shareholder value.

With investors taking notice of Patriot.TV's surging popularity, CBMJ has emerged as a standout growth story in the news media sector. Viewership records continue to be broken, (1.6 million live viewers in July), and the platform is rapidly capturing market share from traditional broadcasters. As Warner Bros (WDB). Discovery, Disney (DIS), and other media giants report declines in their legacy TV businesses, Patriot.TV is charting a different path, one that aligns with shifting viewer behavior and demand for authenticity. In an era of waning trust in mainstream media, Patriot.TV's blend of digital-first distribution, conservative values, and fact-based programming is resonating strongly. The result is a virtuous cycle of growing audience numbers, increasing advertiser interest, and robust investor confidence, a trend that CBMJ's shareholders are celebrating as the company helps redefine the media landscape.

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV is a digital-first streaming platform delivering patriotic news, commentary, and original programming. Operating as a subsidiary of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTCID:CBMJ), Patriot.TV is committed to American values, free speech, and truthful, unfiltered content for underserved audiences. With a cutting-edge multi-platform distribution strategy, Patriot.TV reaches viewers across its website, social media, and streaming apps, and drives revenue through sponsorships, advertising, affiliate partnerships, and memberships. Since its launch, Patriot.TV has become a burgeoning home for conservative voices, featuring an array of shows hosted by military veterans, media insiders, and grassroots influencers devoted to informing and empowering the American public. Visit www.Patriot.TV for more information.

About Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ): CBMJ is a publicly traded media and digital broadcasting company focused on delivering conservative and faith-based content. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Patriot.TV, serves as a premier destination for news, commentary, and original programming that reflects traditional American values. For more information, visit www.Patriot.TV.

