Buc-ee's Shoplifting Suspects Identified - Warrants Issued

FORT WORTH, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / Security footage shows a man and woman removing theft-prevention tags from merchandise inside a Buc-ee's store and shoplifting. The individuals involved have been positively identified, and warrants for their arrest have been issued by local authorities. Everything at Buc-ee's is on video. The company continues to work closely with law enforcement to ensure those who engage in theft are held accountable. Buc-ee's remains committed to providing a safe and honest shopping environment for all customers.

https://vimeo.com/1110396609

https://vimeo.com/1110396609





