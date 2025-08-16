Anzeige
Samstag, 16.08.2025
ACCESS Newswire
16.08.2025 00:38 Uhr
Buc-ee's Shoplifting Suspects Identified

Buc-ee's Shoplifting Suspects Identified - Warrants Issued

FORT WORTH, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / Security footage shows a man and woman removing theft-prevention tags from merchandise inside a Buc-ee's store and shoplifting. The individuals involved have been positively identified, and warrants for their arrest have been issued by local authorities. Everything at Buc-ee's is on video. The company continues to work closely with law enforcement to ensure those who engage in theft are held accountable. Buc-ee's remains committed to providing a safe and honest shopping environment for all customers.

https://vimeo.com/1110396609

Contact Information

Crissy Gonzales
Media Coordinator
media@buc-ees.com
346-302-3653

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/1110396609

SOURCE: Buc-ee's



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/buc-ees-shoplifting-suspects-identified-1061687

