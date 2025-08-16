Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. Frank Candido, Kevin B. Heather, Justin Reid and Sara Marcotte Paquet were all re-elected as Directors of the Company and Ronald Kopas was elected as a Director of the Company. The shareholders appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Company and approved the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED.

Frank Candido

Chairman of the Board

www.deltaresources.ca

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, Canada, where the Company discovered a large gold deposit 50 km west of Thunder Bay, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold deposit is 2.5 km long, from surface to 300 m depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 297 square kilometres where Delta has identified multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation, on strike with, and to the south of the Eureka gold zone and that has yet to be thoroughly explored.

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262778

SOURCE: Delta Resources Limited