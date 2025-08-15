SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legence Corp. today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. Legence has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "LGN." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers. BofA Securities, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, SOCIETE GENERALE, BMO Capital Markets, Cantor, Guggenheim Securities, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, MUFG, Roth Capital Partners, Santander, Stifel, TD Cowen, BTIG and Rothschild & Co are acting as bookrunners, and Blackstone Capital Markets is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.The proposed offering will be made available only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 1-877-821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com.A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size, price or other terms of the offering.About LegenceLegence is a leading provider of engineering, consulting, installation, and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating, and installing complex HVAC, process piping, and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems-enhancing energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in new and existing facilities. Legence also delivers long-term performance through strategic upgrades and holistic solutions. Serving some of the world's most technically demanding sectors, Legence counts over 60% of the Nasdaq-100 Index among its clients.ContactsMedia: media@wearelegence.comInvestor Relations: ir@wearelegence.com

