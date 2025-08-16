New Global Sport Conference (NGSC): NGSC 2025 Expands Programme at the World's Largest Esports Conference with New Speakers, Content Stages and Strategic Forums

With over 1,500 delegates, the Riyadh event will host 500 CEOs, alongside Hideo Kojima, Steven Bartlett, and leaders from Amazon, Ubisoft, and FIFA , alongside new investor tracks and masterclasses.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) has announced an expansion of its New Global Sport Conference 2025 (NGSC) programme, confirming additional speakers, new content tracks and event design updates for its return to Riyadh on August 23-24.

Held at the Four Seasons Hotel during the Closing Weekend of the Esports World Cup 2025 , the world's largest esports and gaming event, NGSC 2025 is the leading global platform at the intersection of gaming, esports and sport. With over 1,500 delegates confirmed, the event will welcome more than 500 CEOs, presidents and board members. Attendees represent more than 25 major game publishers, as well as over 50 elite esports Clubs, and leaders across global sport, technology venture capital and media.

New NGSC 2025 speakers include iconic game creator Hideo Kojima, one of the most influential figures in interactive entertainment, and his longtime friend and collaborator, film maker Nicolas Winding Refn; Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, the force behind Assassin's Creed and Far Cry; and Matthew Ball, a pioneering tech authority, investor, producer and global best-selling author. Media entrepreneur Steven Bartlett brings insight from Diary of a CEO, while Dan Clancy, CEO of Twitch, will explore how their platforms are shaping the future of gaming and live entertainment.

They join speakers and attendees that include World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen, Peter Moore, former CEO of Liverpool FC, LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman and senior executives from FIFA, Activision, Sony, SEGA, Hero Esports and the Esports World Cup Foundation.

Hans Jagnow, Director of Special Projects, said: "Over two years, NGSC 2025 has evolved into the world's largest forum for leaders in gaming, esports and sport. This year, we expanded stages and content to bring together a growing audience of visionaries who see NGSC as the ultimate platform to define the next game. We look forward to the ideas, commitments and connections forged at the booked-out event that will drive the growth and innovation of our industry and shape what's next."

NGSC 2025 introduces new formats for strategic dialogue and insight through The Foundry, an exclusive stage hosting masterclasses, workshops and curated roundtables. While most sessions are open to registered guests, select high-level discussions will be by invitation only. Within The Foundry, the Investor Track connects leading investors with high-potential ventures in gaming, esports and sport through a series of closed-door, investment-focused sessions.

A new NGSC Studio stage will host live podcasts, interviews and original content over the two days, giving a platform to the voices and ideas shaping the future of sport and entertainment. Alongside this, the expanded Media Village will serve as the central hub for press activity, real-time content and storytelling across the event.

The preliminary programme is now live, with more sessions and speakers to be announced. A major update from the Esports World Cup Foundation is expected during the conference.

The registration for NGSC 2025 closes on Friday, August 16, 2025. Limited tickets are still available at www.newglobalsportconference.com .

To learn more about the New Global Sport Conference and the Esports World Cup, visit newglobalsportconference.com and esportsworldcup.com , and follow the New Global Sport Conference and the Esports World Cup Foundation on LinkedIn.

About the New Global Sport Conference

The New Global Sport Conference (NGSC2025) is the flagship event of the Esports World Cup Foundation, serving as the premier global forum where gaming, esports, and sport converge. Held annually in Riyadh during the final weekend of the Esports World Cup, the event unites CEOs, investors, and industry pioneers to drive transformative global initiatives and foster collaboration on the growth and future of these dynamic industries. newglobalsportconference.com

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports Clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2025, the EWC brings gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Champion. esportsworldcup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751724/NGSC_2025_New_Content.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751722/Steven_Bartlett.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751723/Yves_Guillemot.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ngsc-2025-expands-programme-at-the-worlds-largest-esports-conference-with-new-speakers-content-stages-and-strategic-forums-302531581.html