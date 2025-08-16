Dynamics Security Solutions Pty Ltd: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations License Optimisation Service Delivering Up to 50 Percent Cost Reduction While Strengthening Enterprise Securite

Brisbane-based DSS has launched an enhanced Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations (F&O) License Optimisation Service, designed to reduce licensing costs by up to 50% while bolstering enterprise security.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 16, 2025 / Dynamics Security Solutions Pty Ltd (DSS), a specialist Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations and Dynamics AX consultancy, today announced significant enhancements to their demonstrated license cost optimization service alongside expanded security auditing capabilities. The comprehensive solution addresses two critical pain points plaguing large enterprises: excessive Microsoft D365 F&O licensing costs and inadequate security governance.

After spending the better part of two decades in corporate finance and systems management - from multinational operations to enterprise-scale implementations - I've witnessed first-hand how organisations consistently overpay for software licenses whilst simultaneously creating security vulnerabilities. What started as a personal mission to help businesses operate more efficiently has evolved into a systematic approach that's delivering impressive outcomes across industries.

"It's really a straightforward decision," says Paul Belan, co-founder of DSS. "We're seeing companies throw tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars annually at licenses they simply don't need, whilst unknowingly exposing themselves to serious security risks. The irony is that fixing both problems simultaneously is far more straightforward than most executives realise."

The Problem: Hidden Costs and Overlooked Risks

DSS research indicates that up to 80% of large enterprises running Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations or older Dynamics AX versions are overspending on user licenses by 20-50%. The culprit? Bloated role assignments, dormant accounts, and a fundamental misunderstanding of how Microsoft's licensing structure actually works.

"What we consistently find - and this genuinely surprised me early on - is that most organizations assign users to premium roles as a 'just in case' measure," Belan explains. "A finance manager gets full system access when they really only need accounts payable functionality. It's like buying a Formula 1 car for the school run."

Compounding this waste is the security risk. Excessive permissions don't just cost more - they create potential pathways for deception, data breaches, and compliance failures.

The DSS Solution: Precision Without Compromise

DSS has developed a four-tier service framework that tackles both cost optimization and security enhancement:

Tailored User License Cost Reduction Service

The cornerstone offering conducts a comprehensive role analysis to eliminate unnecessary high-tier licenses. Working exclusively in non-production environments initially, DSS maps actual user requirements against assigned permissions, then redesigns role structures to reflect genuine business needs.

Dormant User Account & License Audit

This complementary service identifies inactive accounts that continue incurring annual licensing fees - often overlooked during standard reviews. DSS provides recommendations for improved user lifecycle management moving forward.

Role Extension Pack

Purpose-built custom security roles targeting specific modules or responsibilities without overprovisioning. These include management access roles for senior staff, view-only roles for auditors and consultants, and workflow administrator roles for issue resolution.

Security Health Check

An in-depth audit identifying vulnerabilities, control gaps, and deception exposure, complete with actionable security improvement roadmaps and ongoing monitoring frameworks.

Safe and Secure Implementation

What sets DSS apart is their unique assurance structure. "We don't get paid unless we deliver measurable savings," Belan states. "And we never touch production data relating to master or transactional data. Updates are completed without disrupting any business operations. It's all about proving value before asking for investment." The DSS methodology ensures:

All changes tested in sandbox environments first

Full backup and restoration capabilities

No system downtime during implementation

Complete client control throughout the process

Demonstrated Results Across Industries

Early adopters report:

20-50% reduction in Microsoft D365 F&O licensing costs

Improved system governance and role clarity

Enhanced compliance posture

Zero operational disruption during implementation

Full alignment with Microsoft D365FO standards

"The outcomes are self-evident," notes Belan. "From retail chains to not-for-profit organizations, we're consistently delivering substantial savings whilst simultaneously strengthening security frameworks. It's the kind of outcome that makes finance directors smile and IT managers sleep better."

About Dynamics Security Solutions

Co-founded by Paul Belan, a veteran of corporate finance and enterprise systems management with executive education from Columbia University, DSS specialises in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations optimization, as well as supporting older versions of Dynamics AX. Based in Brisbane, Australia, the company serves large enterprises globally, focusing on cost reduction and security enhancement without operational risk.

DSS's unique approach combines deep technical expertise with real-world business exposure, developed through decades of multinational enterprise experience. The company's mission centres on helping organizations operate more efficiently whilst maintaining the highest security standards.

Availability and Next Steps

The DSS license optimization and security enhancement service is available immediately for organizations running Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations or older versions of Dynamics AX. Initial consultations are provided at no cost, with detailed savings projections delivered within 48 hours of security configuration review.

"Instead of guessing, you can be certain," concludes Belan. "Every organization deserves to understand exactly what they're paying for and whether they're adequately protected. We make that crystal clear."

