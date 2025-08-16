Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2025) - Global crypto exchange Zoomex is pleased to announce its official registration with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC). Following its acquisition of MSB (Money Services Business) licenses in both the United States and Canada, as well as registration with the U.S. National Futures Association (NFA), Zoomex's compliance footprint now spans several key markets-providing users worldwide with a safer, more transparent, and highly compliant digital asset trading experience.

At Zoomex, we always stay true to our user-first philosophy, aiming to deliver a crypto trading platform that is simple to use, secure, compliant, and trustworthy. As we continue to expand our global service coverage, we firmly believe that compliance is not a barrier to user freedom, but a fundamental pillar for building a sustainable ecosystem and safeguarding user rights.

Core Licenses and Certifications - Regulatory + Technical Dual Safeguards

Zoomex has now obtained the following key compliance and security credentials:

AU AUSTRAC Registration (Australia): Formally registered under Australia's AML/CFT framework, fully authorized to operate legally in the region

Formally registered under Australia's AML/CFT framework, fully authorized to operate legally in the region US MSB License (USA): Registered with FinCEN, authorized to conduct fiat-related transactions within the U.S. market

Registered with FinCEN, authorized to conduct fiat-related transactions within the U.S. market US NFA Registration (U.S. National Futures Association): Enhances regulatory compliance for derivative products on the platform

Enhances regulatory compliance for derivative products on the platform CA MSB License (Canada): Legally authorized to provide digital asset-related financial services in Canada

• Hacken Security Certification: Audited by leading cybersecurity firm Hacken, ensuring platform and user asset safety

Beyond regulatory compliance, Zoomex also places great emphasis on technological security and risk control capabilities. The platform adopts multi-layer encryption and cold-hot wallet segregation, supported by a professional risk management system that continuously monitors suspicious activities - all to build a robust, transparent, and trustworthy trading environment for our users.

As global crypto asset regulation continues to mature, Zoomex chooses to take a high-standard, globally-aligned approach to compliance. We are committed to strengthening localized service capabilities while acting as a vital bridge between global investors and the Web3 world.

We recognize that compliance is not just a reflection of strong corporate governance - it's also the cornerstone of user trust and long-term platform growth. Completing the AUSTRAC registration marks another key milestone in Zoomex's global compliance strategy. We will continue to enhance platform stability, improve transparency, and strengthen risk control through third-party security audits and robust compliance mechanisms - all to provide you with a safe, reliable trading experience.

About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform built on the core principles of Simplicity × Usability × Speed. We are committed to delivering a high-performance, low-barrier trading experience. The platform is designed with dual optimization in mind - combining millisecond-level order execution with an intuitive interface for seamless user interaction. With flexible identity verification and an open trading model, Zoomex is building a faster, safer, and more accessible digital asset trading environment for users around the world.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262647

SOURCE: Pinion Partners