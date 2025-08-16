META PCs Enter the Top 25 Fastest-Growing Companies in Arizona on the 2025 Inc 5000 List

Founded by tech industry pioneers, META PCs is a reliable custom PC company based in Arizona, serving nationwide.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 16, 2025 / META PCs is a company that offers customized PCs manufactured as per the customer's needs. It has grown to become one of the top 25 fastest-growing companies in the state, as recognized by the 2025 Inc. 5000 list. The team at META PCs believes that their success is rooted in their commitment to providing reliable products and services that have earned them the trust of customers across the country.

META PCs have two physical retail stores in Phoenix and Gilbert, and are available for nationwide delivery via their website. They cater to all customer needs, from high-performance gaming PCs and workstation desktops to in-store repair services.



META PCs was founded by tech industry pioneers who saw a growing demand for customized PCs, particularly among gaming enthusiasts, tech, and creative professionals. With a team of experts having decades of experience, the company's mission was to meet the individual needs of each customer. What sets them apart is their motto to bring the needs and requirements of their customers to life.

"To be in the top 25 fastest-growing companies in the state is a moment for us. As we celebrate this milestone, we want to reaffirm our purpose and rise. We have come this far because our builds are known for their premium craftsmanship, high-end components, and custom aesthetic options, serving gamers, content creators, and professionals in industries like AI, architecture, and video production."

-- Kyle Austin, Co-Founder META PCs

From creating a PC for a high-performance gamer to simply building futuristic PCs for mass production of content for creators, their META PCs are up for the task. Their portfolio showcases over tens of thousands customized PCs built for individuals in industries across various sectors.

META PCs' growing family of loyal customers is echoed in their strong social media presence. Their partnerships with prominent brands and content creators, who share their genuine experiences with their PCs, have solidified their position as industry leaders in Arizona and beyond.

At META PCs, the customer is at the core of everything they do. While their products and services are top-notch, they understand that customer care is equally important. Every purchase at META PCs comes with lifetime service and support. Their customer care staff is based in the US, offering real-time assistance to address any queries.

