Karviva Wellness: Karviva Celebrates National Recognition with ECRM Award and USA Today Feature

Karviva Earns ECRM Award and National Spotlight in USA Today

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI / ACCESS Newswire / August 16, 2025 / Karviva, the wellness beverage brand founded by Dr. Angela Zeng, has earned the prestigious 2025 ECRM Buyer's Choice Award from ECRM/RangeMe and Progressive Grocer for its innovative Energy Juice line. This milestone comes on the heels of another major moment for the brand, a national spotlight in USA Today recognizing Karviva's mission to bridge ancient wisdom with modern nutritional science.

Led by Dr. Angela Zeng, who holds a Ph.D. in pathology and an MBA, Karviva brings together her scientific background and a lifelong understanding of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Since arriving in the U.S. in 1996, she has focused her work on the principle that food can be a powerful source of wellness, healing, and balance.

The ECRM Buyer's Choice Award is one of the most respected honors in the retail industry. Selected by a nationwide network of retail buyers, the award recognizes products for their innovation, relevance, and ability to meet growing consumer demand. Karviva Energy Juices impressed the judging panel with their clean, sustained energy support and thoughtful formulation. Each bottle contains 80mg of natural caffeine from green coffee beans, combined with ginseng and sesame minerals to promote mental clarity and physical stamina. With refreshing flavors like Mango Passion Fruit and Hibiscus Pomegranate, the drinks offer an effective, low-sugar alternative to traditional energy beverages.

The Energy Juices were developed to address a gap in the market, providing a clean, functional energy drink without synthetic stimulants. The formulation is rooted in a blend of plant-based nutrients, adaptogens, and science-backed ingredients that support more than just energy. They are crafted to work with the body's natural rhythms and support gut health, hydration, and adrenal function.

The brand's recognition in USA Today further amplifies its growing influence. The article outlines Karviva's journey from concept to national recognition, emphasizing its unique approach to functional wellness. With a foundation built on decades of scientific study and cultural tradition, Karviva continues to resonate with consumers who seek products that align with their lifestyle and values.

Karviva's broader product portfolio includes its popular Detox and Immunity Juices, ACE Sports and Collagen Drinks, and Unwined, a non-alcoholic wine alternative infused with adaptogens. Each product uses whole-plant ingredients and follows clean-label standards, supporting hydration, skin health, beauty, and recovery in a refreshing and accessible format.

What distinguishes Karviva from others in the crowded wellness market is its authenticity and commitment to sustainability. The brand uses hydroponic farming methods to grow its own organic sprouts and follows zero-waste ingredient sourcing practices. This holistic approach ensures every ingredient serves a purpose, from nutritional value to environmental impact.

Retail buyers and consumers have responded positively to Karviva's innovation and brand story. There has been strong interest from parents, athletes, and wellness-conscious individuals looking for alternatives to high-sugar, high-stimulant drinks. Since the Energy line's launch in May, it has seen increasing demand, strong repeat purchases, and positive feedback across multiple retail platforms.

Building on this momentum, Karviva is preparing to expand its Energy Juice line into more national retailers, including Stop & Shop and Ross, while continuing to grow its e-commerce presence. Additional functional SKUs are currently in development, with seasonal campaigns focused on detoxification, recovery, and adrenal health. The brand's long-term vision includes more educational initiatives and continued product innovation grounded in science and tradition.

With recognition from both the industry and national media, Karviva continues to demonstrate that wellness can be rooted in both heritage and innovation. The brand's journey from a purpose-driven idea to a national wellness movement reflects a growing consumer desire for products that not only taste good but truly support their health goals.

Karviva's rise is a sign of what's ahead in the functional beverage space: clean, mindful drinks that nourish the body, respect tradition, and embrace modern science.

About Angela Zeng

Dr. Angela Zeng, founder of Karviva, blends her background in pathology with the healing traditions of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Born in China and trained in the U.S., she created Karviva to reflect her belief that food can be powerful, natural medicine, supporting the body through both science and heritage.

Media Contact

Organization: Karviva

Contact Person Name: Dr. Angela Zeng

Website: https://karviva.com/

Email: angela@karviva.com

City: Saint Louis

State: Missouri

Country: United States

SOURCE: Karviva Wellness

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/karviva-celebrates-national-recognition-with-ecrm-award-and-usa-today-fe-1061771