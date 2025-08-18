Anzeige
Montag, 18.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sonntag: Glencores 6,35-Mrd.-€-Deal zeigt, warum dieses 30-Mio.-€-Energie-Junior stark unterbewertet ist!
18.08.2025
Chery Group: NEV Dark Horse! LEPAS L8 Shapes the Aesthetics of Sophisticated Driving with Technological DNA

WUHU, China, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery Group's new energy vehicle (NEV) brand LEPAS has made an impressive overseas debut with newest L8 model. With its"Positive New Energy" pedigree, the L8 integrates Chery Group's global technology matrix and forward-development philosophy, blending cutting-edge innovation with refined aesthetics to set a new benchmark for sophisticated driving experiences.

NEV Dark Horse! LEPAS L8 Shapes the Aesthetics of Sophisticated Driving with Technological DNA

Chery Group, one of China's earliest hybrid technology pioneers, is accelerating its transition into the NEV sector. Supported by its three core pillars - full-chain core technology mastery, safety-first standards, and an open global ecosystem - Chery delivers vehicles that excel in efficiency, performance, intelligence, safety, and off-road capability.

As of July 2025, Chery had over 17.18 million global users, including over 5.17 million overseas. From January to July, the Group sold 424,737 NEVs - an 87.7% year-on-year increase - ranking it among the fastest-growing NEV manufacturers. July exports reached 119,090 units (up 31.9% YoY), with hybrid models showing strong growth.

Born from Chery's deep R&D heritage, the LEPAS L8 is built on a dedicated NEV platform and represents a new benchmark in forward development. Its Super Hybrid System delivers 44.5% thermal efficiency, 4.2L/100km fuel consumption in battery-depleted mode, and a combined range exceeding 1,400 km - achieving a "performance triangle" of efficiency, endurance, and power. Even in zero-fuel-consumption mode, the L8's climate system runs for 4 hours, maintaining cockpit comfort without compromise.

Reflecting the "Positive New Energy" philosophy, the L8's design blends aerodynamic efficiency and modern aesthetics. Semi-flush door handles reduce drag and enhance its tech-forward design. Inspired by "Leopard Aesthetics," the L8 combines agility and strength with vertical headlamps and flowing contours to create a striking profile.

Inside, the L8 embraces the "Sophisticated Drive" concept, transforming the cockpit into a "Refined Third Space." At 4,688 mm in length with a 2,800 mm wheelbase, it targets the mainstream SUV market. A wraparound cockpit, clean interface, and intelligent interaction system offer minimalist luxury. Ergonomic seats and smart tech enhance comfort and usability, ideal for both daily life and travel.

In today's NEV market, the L8 demonstrates that a truly premium NEV experience is about understanding user needs and innovation, embodying Chery's "Positive New Energy" philosophy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751918/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nev-dark-horse-lepas-l8-shapes-the-aesthetics-of-sophisticated-driving-with-technological-dna-302531785.html

