Latest funding follows approximately $50M in recent government project awards, fueling further expansion and innovation

EdgeCortix® Inc., a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in energy-efficient artificial intelligence (AI) processing at the edge, today announced the initial close of its Series B funding round. This milestone raises EdgeCortix's cumulative funding, including equity investments and substantial non-dilutive government awards since December 2024, to nearly $100 million USD, marking significant momentum in the company's rapid growth and global market expansion.

This Series B round attracted substantial interest from prominent global investors, highlighting continued confidence in EdgeCortix's innovative AI technologies, strategic leadership, and robust customer traction. Investors participating in the initial close include Yanmar Ventures, Pacific Bays Capital, NTT Finance Corporation, SiC Power, and Aero X Ventures, along with continued support from existing investors including SBI Investments and Global Hands-On VC (GHOVC).

"The strong support from both new and existing investors is a clear endorsement of our market position and proven success across sectors such as robotics, industrial automation, defense, aerospace, and space exploration," said Dr. Sakyasingha Dasgupta, Founder and CEO of EdgeCortix. "This funding empowers us to accelerate the mass-production deployment of our highly successful SAKURA-II AI co-processors, which have secured design-wins across multiple industries. Additionally, it fuels the rapid production of our next-generation SAKURA-X chiplet platform, offering an unprecedented performance of up to 2,000 TOPS per device, with low-power, enabling advanced generative AI workloads in scalable high-performance physical AI systems."

Investor Perspectives:

"We are truly honored to have the opportunity to participate in the investment in EdgeCortix. We believe that the innovative technologies developed by EdgeCortix are closely aligned with Yanmar Ventures' mission to support game-changing solutions that help shape a better future. Through this investment, we look forward to exploring potential collaborations and working together to create value that can be returned to society," commented Sota Tsutsuki, Senior Capitalist, Yanmar Ventures Co., Ltd.

"We see tremendous potential in EdgeCortix's unique technology, forward-looking market strategy, and proven execution. These strengths position the company to drive meaningful growth in industrial automation, telecommunications, aerospace, and beyond," added Seiichi Hashimoto, Senior Vice President, Executive Manager, Group Treasury Department, NTT Finance Corporation.

"EdgeCortix is uniquely positioned through the dual-use nature of its technology, underscored by its recent high-profile project award from the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit," said Maxwell Imai Weiss, Partner, Pacific Bays Capital.

"We see strong potential for significant impact and accelerated growth opportunities across defense, aerospace, and space applications, as well as broader commercial markets," added Dr. Jason Nye, Partner, Pacific Bays Capital.

"EdgeCortix is exactly what we look for at Aero X Ventures proven dual-use technology with real traction. They've built energy-efficient AI processors that work across defense, aerospace, and commercial markets, and they're actually winning customers and government contracts. Their recent Defense Innovation Unit award speaks volumes about the strategic value of what they're building," Management Team, Aero X Ventures.

Since our initial investment in 2023, EdgeCortix has achieved extraordinary progress. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Dr. Sakyasingha Dasgupta, the team has consistently demonstrated remarkable execution capabilities. This new round of funding will further accelerate their exponential growth continuous acquisition of new customers, the next generation products development, and keep attracting top-tier talent," said Ken Yasunaga, Managing Partner, Global Hands-On VC.

The Series B funding round remains open, with additional closings anticipated throughout 2025 as global investor interest continues.

About EdgeCortix Inc.

EdgeCortix is driving innovation in semiconductor solutions for the connected intelligent edge. Established in 2019 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with additional offices in the United States and India, EdgeCortix develops silicon-based, energy-efficient AI processors purpose-built for Generative AI workloads at the edge. The company's patented hardware-software co-design methodology enables highly efficient runtime-reconfigurable AI accelerators, delivering industry-leading performance-per-watt for edge inference across defense, aerospace, smart cities, Industry 4.0, robotics and telecommunications applications.

For more information, please visit https://www.edgecortix.com/en/

