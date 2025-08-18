Anzeige
18.08.2025 03:14 Uhr
Xinhua Silk Road: Waterfalls forge stronger China-Italy bond

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "The two natural wonders have not only become a symbol of our friendly relations, but also a cultural bridge connecting two places," Walter Semperboni, mayor of Valbondione in the Italian province of Bergamo, highlighted the waterfall-linked friendship between China and Italy in a recent letter.

Photo taken on March 10, 2025 shows views of the Jiulong Waterfalls in Luoping County, Qujing City, southwestern China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Peng Yikai)

This connection was formalized in December 2020 during the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Italy diplomatic relations, when the Jiulong Waterfalls in Luoping County, Qujing City, southwestern China's Yunnan Province and Italy's Serio Falls near Valbondione were officially twinned.

"These waterfalls constitute natural bridges for exchanges and cooperation," said Lorenzo Riccardi, president of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce. On August 7, 2023, Riccardi represented the government of Valbondione to unveil a friendship monument commemorating the pact between the twin waterfalls at the Jiulong Waterfalls scenic area.

Thanks to this partnership, the Jiulong Waterfalls scenic area has launched many cultural and tourism cooperation initiatives with Italy over the past five years, noted Hu Yibo, who is in charge of the scenic area.

According to Hu, Italian tourist groups make dedicated visits to the Jiulong Waterfalls, where characteristic cultural activities such as ethnic performances and cultural exhibitions offer international visitors immersive experiences. Meanwhile, the Serio Falls, renowned across Europe, provide valuable insights for scenic area management and nature conservation.

"The twinning enables the two countries to share tourism development expertise," Hu added.

With the 5th anniversary of the friendship pact between the Jiulong Waterfalls and the Serio Falls in 2025, Semperboni envisioned expanded cooperation. "We hope there will be further cooperation through joint planning and promotion of tourism projects, mutual visits and exchanges among the youth, and collaboration in environmental protection and sustainable development."

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347148.html

Photo shows delegates from the Italian city of Valbondione visit the friendship monument commemorating the pact between the twin waterfalls at the Jiulong Waterfalls scenic area in Luoping County, Qujing City, southwestern China's Yunnan Province on February 25, 2024.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752116/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752117/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-waterfalls-forge-stronger-china-italy-bond-302531806.html

