Liberty Helps Borrowers with Flexible Business Loans

MELBOURNE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2025 / According to the Agile Market Intelligence Broker Pulse report, the net demand for business loans in Australia has increased over the past 11 months. Strong interest in business funding is expected to continue as more SMEs focus on planning ahead.

For leading lender Liberty, helping businesses of all sizes secure business loans and funding solutions for growth, opportunity or cash flow is an important part of their service.

Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto, says access to funding is important for businesses looking to grow, adapt or innovate.

"Whether it's expanding operations, upgrading equipment, managing cash flow or investing in property, Liberty works with businesses to find a solution fit for their needs," said Ms Pantarotto.

Liberty offers a range of flexible business lending options including low doc loans, secured loans and business lines-of-credit.

These solutions are designed to support a variety of businesses with reaching their goals, from start-ups to established enterprises.

"We offer fast and flexible business loans to help business owners and entrepreneurs say 'yes' to opportunities as they come," said Ms Pantarotto.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Liberty remains committed to helping businesses fuel their next phase of growth.

"No two businesses are the same, which is why we offer solutions designed to open doors for enterprises of all sizes and industries," said Ms Pantarotto.

Unlike traditional lenders, Liberty takes a free-thinking approach by looking beyond the traditional criteria to consider a borrower's unique circumstances.

"We understand one size doesn't fit all, so we're proud to work with customers and businesses to help them put their plans into action," added Ms Pantarotto.

Outside their business loan offering, Liberty also provides innovative solutions across home, car, personal, commercial and SMSF loans.

"We're delighted that our free-thinking approach has seen us help over 900,000 borrowers to reach their goals since we began," said Ms Pantarotto.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. For nearly 30 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers helped across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

