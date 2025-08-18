BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The third leg of the CGTN "China Up Close Series: Zhejiang Tour" recently arrived in Pinghu to see how this city is balancing economic growth with a modern creative edge.

The China Up Close Series, launched in 2024 by China Global Television Network (CGTN), continues to showcase innovative-driven transformation in China. Since its debut in 2024, the program has chronicled development stories across multiple provinces including Fujian and Shanxi.

The media delegation included nearly 70 journalists and editors from 11 countries and regions - among them Kazakhstan, Spain, Malaysia and Bulgaria. Alongside CGTN, they trained their cameras and notebooks on the region, aiming to capture Pinghu's distinctive appeal from multiple perspectives: technology-supported agriculture, rural revitalization, and industrial advances born from global collaboration.

Their itinerary included the "Wildwoods & Creek" rural tourism project in Xincang Township, AIoT Agri-Tech Innovation Park run by Zhejiang Houji Intelligent Technology, the Rowing Town project, and aerospace manufacturer Hwahoo's facilities - each reflecting different aspects of Pinghu's development strategy. Through these stops, the group saw firsthand how Pinghu blends rural heritage with technological progress.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751587/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751588/image_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-china-up-close-zhejiang-tour-explores-pinghu-302531831.html