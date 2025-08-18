Anzeige
Montag, 18.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sonntag: Glencores 6,35-Mrd.-€-Deal zeigt, warum dieses 30-Mio.-€-Energie-Junior stark unterbewertet ist!
18.08.2025 06:36 Uhr
Baxter International Inc.: Surgeons Convene at Vienna Symposium to Experience Baxter's HEMOPATCH Sealing Hemostat

DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

General Surgeon, Professor Selman Uranüs

Trusted for Over a Decade.
For over a decade, Hemopatch sealing hemostat has been a trusted companion in surgeries worldwide, providing critical support and precision under pressure, while evolving with the healthcare landscape.

A New Milestone: HEMOPATCH Sealing Hemostat, Now in Room Temperature
At a symposium in Vienna, Austria, Baxter unveiled the new Hemopatch sealing hemostat, a room-temperature collagen pad designed for hemostasis and sealing in both open and minimally invasive surgical procedures (MIS).1 This event marked the culmination of a decade-long collaboration between experts and developers. Hemopatch sealing hemostat is a more thoughtful solution shaped directly by feedback from those who use it daily. During the event, expert speakers shared how their insights and experiences drove the development of the new Hemopatch sealing hemostat, addressing an audience of surgeons from diverse specialties.

General Surgeon Professor Selman Uranüs, an early adopter who attended the symposium, said:
"I first used Hemopatch sealing hemostat for experimental testing. Since then, I've used it daily for its unique sealing properties, especially in laparoscopic surgery. Eliminating the need for refrigeration and extending shelf life are crucial improvements, ensuring it's available in the OR when it matters most."

A Reaffirmation of Trust and Partnership
The symposium reaffirmed our shared commitment to continuous innovation. The new Hemopatch sealing hemostat is designed for direct accessibility in the OR, reflecting our dedication to advancing surgical care with practical tools. Its new configuration is the result of close collaboration with surgeons, ensuring it meets real clinical needs.

We look forward to sharing more as the global roll out continues.

For more information on Hemopatch sealing hemostat,
Visit: https://advancedsurgery.baxter.eu/hemopatch

Reference

1.Hemopatch sealing hemostat Instructions for Use.

Manufacturer:

Baxter Healthcare SA

Thurgauerstrasse 130 Glattbrugg,

ZÜRICH, 8152 Switzerland

Class of Device: III

CE0123

This content is intended solely for healthcare professionals and should not be interpreted as medical advice. Please consult with a qualified healthcare provider for any health concerns.

Hemopatch sealing hemostat is approved for use only in selected countries. For specific information on the availability and regulatory status of Hemopatch sealing hemostat room temperature in your country, we recommend contacting your local Baxter Healthcare sales representative.

Baxter and Hemopatch are trademarks of Baxter International Inc. or its subsidiaries.

GBU-AS21-250025 (v1.0) 08/2025

HEMOPATCH Sealing Hemostat Indications and Important Risk Information

Baxter International Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747929/Baxter_International_At_Vienna_Symposium.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747930/Baxter_International_Hemopatch.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687591/Baxter_International_Inc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/surgeons-convene-at-vienna-symposium-to-experience-baxters-hemopatch-sealing-hemostat-302529527.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
