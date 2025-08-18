New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Bodor Laser, a global leader in fiber laser cutting technology, announces a $20 million strategic investment to strengthen its U.S. presence and advance the next phase of regional growth.

Following the completion of its $200 million investment in the 250,000-square-meter global headquarters, Dream Park, Bodor- the global No.1 in fiber laser cutting machine sales for six consecutive years-is now accelerating localized investments to better integrate into the North American supply chain and deliver smarter, faster solutions to U.S. manufacturers.

Building on strong momentum in the market with over 1000 customers and leadership in 60kW ultral-high power laser technology, this initiative reaffirms Bodor's long-term commitment to smart manufacturing in the United States-to deliver innovative solutions and trusted service to an expanding customer and partner base.

Expanding the 100+ Local Service Team to Meet Growing Demand

To support its growing U.S. operations, Bodor has built a strong and reliable presence in the U.S. market, with a robust U.S. team of over 40 dedicated professionals, part of a broader North American workforce exceeding 100 employees." As part of its $20 million investment, Bodor will further expand its U.S. workforce-especially its service team-to meet rising demand for localized, high-quality support. This expansion will add additional technical experts for on-site machine installation and maintenance, alongside customer support staff focused on training and remote troubleshooting, ultimately improving response times, service quality, and overall customer satisfaction.

"Expanding our team is essential to maintaining the high level of service our customers expect," said Su Lin, the General Manager of Bodor Laser Inc. "This investment goes beyond increasing headcount-it's about securing the right talent to provide fast, localized support that our customers can rely on."

Building a Strategic Technology and Service Center to Empower Local Industry

Complementing this workforce growth, Bodor plans to establish a cutting-edge Technology and Service Experience Center in the United States, designed to serve multiple strategic functions. The center will house an advanced research lab dedicated to laser cutting and welding technologies, driving innovation tailored to the specific needs of the North American market.

In addition to its R&D capabilities, the facility will offer live demonstrations and hands-on training, allowing customers to directly engage with Bodor's latest solutions. To further localize its operations, the center will expand Bodor's assembly capacity, accelerate delivery timelines, and reduce logistics costs, effectively empowering manufacturers' productivity in the United States.

By integrating tech innovation, customer engagement, and local support under one roof, Bodor underscores its long-term commitment to U.S. manufacturing. This expansion will bring new job opportunities to the region and deliver high-quality, customized solutions that meet or exceed the most stringent U.S. industry and FDA regulatory standards, ensuring unparalleled safety and performance.

Strengthening Local Spare Parts Support beyond 5-Year Warranty

Providing timely and reliable support to customers has always been a top priority for Bodor in the U.S. market. Central to this commitment is Bodor's well-established spare parts warehouse, which has been instrumental in delivering fast and dependable service.

Building on this solid foundation, Bodor will significantly expand the facility as part of its investment-adding inventory, increasing storage capacity, and improving fulfillment efficiency.

This expansion will further reduce response times, enhance supply chain resilience, and ensure rapid access to critical components nationwide. By strengthening its service infrastructure, Bodor is enhancing operational continuity and minimizing downtime for its customers.

"In today's competitive market, equipment reliability is paramount to customer satisfaction," said Su. "Beyond the 5-year warranty we guarantee now for laser source, laser head, and control system, our expanded parts inventory will allow us to respond faster, ensuring that our customers' operations run smoothly without delays."

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Foundations and Driving Growth

Building on a strong and stable operational foundation, Bodor's $20 million investment marks a decisive step to enhance its U.S. capabilities. By expanding its workforce, infrastructure, and local engagement, the company is elevating service quality and innovation to better meet the growing demands of American manufacturers.

Looking ahead, Bodor is committed to driving innovation and leadership in U.S. manufacturing. Leveraging advanced laser technology and strategic partnerships, the company aims to enable smarter, more sustainable, and digitally connected production-empowering manufacturers to improve efficiency, adapt rapidly, and compete globally.

