RuggON Corp.: RuggON Showcases AI-Powered Rugged Solutions to Boost Efficiency, Safety, and Connectivity in Logistics at TILOG LOGISTIX 2025

From AI-powered driver safety to real-time fleet diagnostics and always-on connectivity, RuggON empowers logistics operators to thrive in the most demanding warehouse, fleet and field environments.

TAIPEI, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology and a leading provider of rugged mobile computing solutions, will showcase its latest logistics-focused innovations at TILOG LOGISTIX 2025 (Booth No. A29). Designed to address the toughest operational challenges in today's supply chain, RuggON's solutions empower warehouse, fleet, and field operators to achieve higher efficiency, safety and always-on connectivity.

Key highlights include AI Safety for driver behavior analysis and blind spot detection, and Smart Monitor featuring CAN bus and SAE J1939 compatibility to deliver real-time diagnostics that minimize downtime. Reliable Connectivity through LEO satellite, 5G, 4G/LTE, and WiFi-ready capabilities ensures uninterrupted data exchange, while rugged performance is engineered to withstand shock, dust, and extreme temperatures, making it ideal for warehouse docks, delivery fleets, and challenging outdoor logistics environments.

"Logistics today demands not only speed and accuracy but also systems that can operate without fail in any environment," said Sean Lee, VP of RuggON Business. "By combining AI-driven analytics with our proven expertise in rugged design, we deliver solutions that help logistics operators stay productive, protect their assets, and adapt to the fast-evolving demands of global supply chains." By integrating AI intelligence with proven durability, RuggON equips logistics operators to optimize fleet management, enable real-time tracking, and enhance inventory control, paving the way for smarter and more resilient supply chains.

Visitors can experience RuggON's rugged solutions in action at TILOG LOGISTIX 2025, Booth No. A29.

About RuggON

RuggON Corp., a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology, is a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Combining Ubiqconn's advanced technology to drive innovation and expand in the Mobile Industrial (IioT) market, RuggON leverages decades of expertise to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that enhance user experience. The company understands the diverse demands of industries to provide tailored, efficient solutions. RuggON is dedicated to higher standards for customer satisfaction and prides itself on offering endless possibilities to meet tomorrow's needs. For more information, visit http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2750569/RuggON_Showcases_AI_Powered_Rugged_Solutions_Boost_Efficiency_Safety_Connectivity_Logistics.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510705/RuggON_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ruggon-showcases-ai-powered-rugged-solutions-to-boost-efficiency-safety-and-connectivity-in-logistics-at-tilog-logistix-2025-302532005.html