Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE) announced the integration of XRP to power instant settlements, enabling creators to access faster, more reliable payment infrastructure within decentralized ecosystems. This development strengthens Imagen's commitment to supporting the creator economy by reducing transaction friction and expanding financial utility across its platform.

Advancing decentralized tools for scalable social engagement.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/262833_c8c9c0c93401a91b_001full.jpg

By embedding XRP into its architecture, Imagen enhances liquidity, lowers settlement costs, and ensures near-instant peer-to-peer transactions. For creators, this means improved monetization opportunities, broader accessibility, and seamless participation in decentralized social and content-driven applications. The integration also underscores Imagen's focus on practical adoption of blockchain tools to build sustainable Web3 economies.

The XRP integration aligns with Imagen's roadmap of introducing financial tools that empower creators to thrive within decentralized spaces. With this launch, Imagen positions itself as a foundational layer for the growing creator economy, combining scalable AI-driven personalization with secure, fast, and transparent financial infrastructure.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network leverages decentralized intelligence to deliver scalable personalization across Web3 applications. By merging blockchain infrastructure with AI-powered systems, Imagen enables creators and communities to engage more effectively in digital economies, fostering adaptive interaction and collaborative growth.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262833

SOURCE: Kaj Labs