Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 18-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 47,386 Ordinary shares purchased: 373.40p Highest price paid per share: 361.60p Lowest price paid per share: 366.7823p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,559,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,486,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 47,386

Volume weighted average price (pence): 366.7823

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 553 373.40 08:14:09 00030080114TRDU0 XLON 536 373.40 08:18:13 00030080133TRDU0 XLON 544 372.80 08:18:26 00030080136TRDU0 XLON 539 372.40 08:18:26 00030080137TRDU0 XLON 616 372.40 08:32:16 00030080188TRDU0 XLON 1,569 372.00 08:36:10 00030080189TRDU0 XLON 638 373.20 08:55:54 00030080230TRDU0 XLON 564 372.80 08:55:54 00030080231TRDU0 XLON 594 372.80 08:55:54 00030080232TRDU0 XLON 567 372.80 08:55:54 00030080233TRDU0 XLON 20 369.60 09:15:27 00030080281TRDU0 XLON 642 369.60 09:15:27 00030080282TRDU0 XLON 70 369.40 09:15:27 00030080283TRDU0 XLON 5 369.40 09:15:27 00030080284TRDU0 XLON 15 369.40 09:15:27 00030080285TRDU0 XLON 595 370.40 09:31:03 00030080319TRDU0 XLON 200 370.40 09:38:15 00030080327TRDU0 XLON 362 370.40 09:38:15 00030080328TRDU0 XLON 574 370.60 09:44:41 00030080336TRDU0 XLON 949 370.20 09:45:14 00030080342TRDU0 XLON 532 369.60 09:46:33 00030080345TRDU0 XLON 641 368.40 10:05:09 00030080442TRDU0 XLON 609 368.20 10:10:25 00030080450TRDU0 XLON 533 369.20 10:27:01 00030080499TRDU0 XLON 268 368.80 10:27:02 00030080500TRDU0 XLON 1,034 368.80 10:27:02 00030080501TRDU0 XLON 1,028 367.00 10:48:00 00030080584TRDU0 XLON 570 367.00 11:04:18 00030080633TRDU0 XLON 63 367.00 11:12:47 00030080667TRDU0 XLON 36 367.00 11:12:47 00030080668TRDU0 XLON 52 367.00 11:12:47 00030080669TRDU0 XLON 563 366.80 11:14:54 00030080671TRDU0 XLON 219 366.60 11:14:54 00030080672TRDU0 XLON 437 366.60 11:14:54 00030080673TRDU0 XLON 620 367.20 11:33:22 00030080750TRDU0 XLON 20 367.20 11:42:48 00030080760TRDU0 XLON

