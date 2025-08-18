Anzeige
Montag, 18.08.2025
18.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      47,386 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      373.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      361.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      366.7823p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,559,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,486,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 47,386

Volume weighted average price (pence): 366.7823

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
                     553     373.40     08:14:09          00030080114TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     536     373.40     08:18:13          00030080133TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     544     372.80     08:18:26          00030080136TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     539     372.40     08:18:26          00030080137TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     616     372.40     08:32:16          00030080188TRDU0      XLON 
 
                  1,569     372.00     08:36:10          00030080189TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     638     373.20     08:55:54          00030080230TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     564     372.80     08:55:54          00030080231TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     594     372.80     08:55:54          00030080232TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     567     372.80     08:55:54          00030080233TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       20    369.60     09:15:27          00030080281TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     642     369.60     09:15:27          00030080282TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       70    369.40     09:15:27          00030080283TRDU0      XLON 
 
                        5    369.40     09:15:27          00030080284TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       15    369.40     09:15:27          00030080285TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     595     370.40     09:31:03          00030080319TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     200     370.40     09:38:15          00030080327TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     362     370.40     09:38:15          00030080328TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     574     370.60     09:44:41          00030080336TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     949     370.20     09:45:14          00030080342TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     532     369.60     09:46:33          00030080345TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     641     368.40     10:05:09          00030080442TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     609     368.20     10:10:25          00030080450TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     533     369.20     10:27:01          00030080499TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     268     368.80     10:27:02          00030080500TRDU0      XLON 
 
                  1,034     368.80     10:27:02          00030080501TRDU0      XLON 
 
                  1,028     367.00     10:48:00          00030080584TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     570     367.00     11:04:18          00030080633TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       63    367.00     11:12:47          00030080667TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       36    367.00     11:12:47          00030080668TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       52    367.00     11:12:47          00030080669TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     563     366.80     11:14:54          00030080671TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     219     366.60     11:14:54          00030080672TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     437     366.60     11:14:54          00030080673TRDU0      XLON 
 
                     620     367.20     11:33:22          00030080750TRDU0      XLON 
 
                       20    367.20     11:42:48          00030080760TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
