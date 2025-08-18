Redington has partnered with Websol Energy System to launch 2 kW to 10 kW solar kits for homes and small businesses, combining high-efficiency modules with inverters and balance-of-system (BoS) components. From pv magazine India Redington Ltd. , an Indian integrated technology solutions provider, has formed a partnership with solar cell and module manufacturer Websol Energy System to market solar kits for the residential rooftop segment in India. Customers can receive central subsidies of up to INR 78,000 ($892) and state solar subsidies on these installations. Under the partnership, Redington ...

