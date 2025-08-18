Jarnistech Launches Glass Substrate Solutions, Breaking Through the Boundaries of Next-Generation PCB Materials

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarnistech, a PCB manufacturer specializing in high-end multilayer and specialty material boards, has recently launched its glass-based PCB solution. The solution has already been adopted in customer prototype validation projects, targeting applications that demand tight control over signal loss, thermal stability, and optical transparency.

As electronic systems evolve toward RF transmission, optoelectronic integration, and miniaturization, glass PCBs have emerged as a promising alternative to overcome material performance bottlenecks. Compared with traditional FR-4, glass substrates offer superior insertion loss characteristics, impedance consistency, thermal stability, and optical clarity.

"Unlike conventional copper-clad laminates, glass is rigid and brittle," said Mike, an engineer at Jarnistech. "Traditional mechanical drilling and depaneling techniques cannot be used on glass substrates. To overcome this, we've adopted custom fixtures, non-contact handling systems, and laser-induced chemical etching to achieve precise, microcrack-free forming."

Mike added, "In addition, operators must undergo specialized training to master plasma surface treatment processes and techniques for handling brittle materials. Jarnistech has established a comprehensive technical system that encompasses equipment, processes, and operational procedures. This system is capable of reliably supporting prototype verification and customized R&D requirements for glass PCBs."

Jarnistech has delivered glass PCB prototype solutions to multiple customers, with applications in cutting-edge fields such as optoelectronic sensing, millimeter-wave communication, and AR modules. As material processes continue to advance, Jarnistech is expanding its high-end manufacturing capabilities. The company leverages the high reliability of specialty substrates to produce high-quality PCB. These boards incorporate various materials, including Rogers, Isola, Panasonic, Taconic, Teflon, and BT series, as well as hybrid structures. This enables clients to effectively implement their high-frequency, high-speed design requirements.

"Beyond glass substrates, we are also advancing our capabilities in other specialty PCB materials," said Jeremy Lin, CEO of Jarnistech. "We now have mature processing experience with signal ultra-low-loss laminates, including Panasonic's Megtron 6 and M8 series PCBs. Looking ahead, Jarnistech will continue to focus on specialty PCB solutions, delivering stable and reliable manufacturing support for complex, high-performance designs."

