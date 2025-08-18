Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Glencores 6,35-Mrd.-€-Deal zeigt, warum dieses 30-Mio.-€-Energie-Junior stark unterbewertet ist!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.08.2025 09:06 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jackery Inc.: IFA 2025: Jackery Presents New Slim-Format 500-Watt Power Station, Solar Roof Tiles, and DIY Balcony Solar System with Integrated Fire Protection

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a pioneer in portable and sustainable energy solutions, Jackery will present its latest innovations for both on-the-go and home use at IFA 2025, Hall 2.2, Booth 119.

Jackery IFA Invite

Ultra-Portable Power: Explorer 500 v2
Making its Berlin debut, the Explorer 500 v2 is the most compact and lightweight LiFePO4 power station in its class. Featuring a slim, space-saving design, 512 Wh capacity, and 500 W continuous output, it delivers dependable power for small devices during camping trips, festivals, and outdoor adventures - and doubles as a compact home backup.

Engineered for long-term use, it offers 6,000 charge cycles and can power up to six devices simultaneously via two AC outlets, two USB-C ports (100 W & 30 W), one USB-A port, and a 12 V port. Safety is ensured with integrated surge protection and Jackery's ChargeShield 2.0 technology. Charging is equally swift: fully replenished in 80 minutes via wall outlet, or just 60 minutes in hybrid mode with a Jackery SolarSaga 100 W panel.

Smart & Safe All-in-One Home Energy: HomePower 2000 Ultra
Jackery will also showcase the HomePower 2000 Ultra, a DIY balcony solar system with integrated storage. This 2 kWh LiFePO4 home battery with built-in inverter is expandable to 8 kWh, accepts up to 2,000 W via two MPPT PV inputs, and can increase solar input by 800 W with an external microinverter.

Its non-flammable LiFePO4 battery is paired with an intelligent fire-fighting system featuring real-time risk detection, alarms, and automatic suppression - even when powered off. An app-controlled smart energy management system supports hybrid charging, dynamic tariff optimization to cut electricity costs, and compatibility with Shelly accessories for targeted power flow, boosting self-consumption.

Jackery XBC Solar Roof Tiles: Efficiency Meets Design
Rounding out Jackery's IFA showcase are the XBC solar roof tiles, combining high-end design with outstanding performance. Using 0.13 mm crystalline silicon solar cells, they achieve up to 25% efficiency and 170 W/m². A gently curved 150° profile ensures optimal sunlight capture throughout the day.

Compatible with more than 90% of standard mounting systems, the tiles come in obsidian black or terracotta, blending seamlessly into private homes, modern commercial properties, and architectural projects - turning solar power into a discreet design statement.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749602/Jackery_IFA_invite.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2480234/Jackery_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifa-2025-jackery-presents-new-slim-format-500-watt-power-station-solar-roof-tiles-and-diy-balcony-solar-system-with-integrated-fire-protection-302529094.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.