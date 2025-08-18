Data center firms could purchase electric utilities and add renewable generation in the United States, says Simon Mahan, executive director of the Southern Renewable Energy Association, which represents the wind, solar, storage and transmission sectors. From pv magazine USA pv magazine: Why might a data center firm consider buying an electric utility? Simon Mahan: Of course, this concept is hypothetical. But if you look at artificial intelligence and data center growth, access to significant quantities of energy is starting to become a bottleneck for a lot of these major companies-the Amazons, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...