Scientists have designed a cocoa pod splitting device that runs on five monocrystalline PV panels. They have simulated its operation and have found it can achieve a splitting efficiency of 98. 92%. A research team from Ghana has designed and analyzed a PV-powered cocoa pod splitting machine. "Cocoa pod splitting is executed manually in less developed regions using hand tools such as machetes, a method that is time-consuming, labor-intensive, and serves as a hazard to workers," explained the team. "With the development of mechanical solutions to address these limitations, their adoption has been ...

