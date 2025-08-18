Anzeige
Dow Jones News
18.08.2025 09:39 Uhr
Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged (WEHG LN) 
Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged: Net Asset Value(s) 
18-Aug-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged 
 
DEALING DATE: 15-Aug-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.1462 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 100000 
 
CODE: WEHG LN 
 
ISIN: IE000KTD59H4 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE000KTD59H4 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     WEHG LN 
LEI Code:   2138007KF76QTMYCGF91 
Sequence No.: 399081 
EQS News ID:  2184936 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2184936&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2025 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
