DJ Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist (MFEX LN) Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Aug-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 72.1806 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8684838 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN LEI Code: 549300FMBJ5S1PXQ2305 Sequence No.: 399141 EQS News ID: 2185060 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2025 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)