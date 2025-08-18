Indian researchers simulated a novel pairing of a CsGeI3 lead-free halide perovskite top cell with a copper-indium-gallium-selenide bottom cell. The resulting tandem device has the potential to achieve a power conversion efficiency of 26. 06%Researchers led by a team at Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology in India have simulated a tandem solar cell based on a lead-free halide perovskite top cell with a wide energy bandgap of 1. 6 eV and a copper-indium-gallium-selenide (CIGS) bottom device with a narrow bandgap of 1. 1 eV. The novel two-terminal device has a potential conversion efficiency ...

