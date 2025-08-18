A Consortium to Tackle Urgent Global Challenges through Innovation and Inclusion on 3-4 September The Guildhall, Cambridge, UK

Cambridge Forum 2025, themed "Tech for Good", is set to bring together global technology leaders, development innovators, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and academics in Cambridge this September. This two-day event discusses technology as a force for inclusive empowerment and positive social impact.

Our Vision: From Underserved to Unstoppable

At Cambridge Forum, we believe that technology can transform lives-especially in underserved communities. Rooted in Cambridge's academic and innovation ecosystem, we will foster collaboration across technology, development, academia, policy, and the private sector to bring solutions to the world's pressing challenges.

Taking place in the historic city of Cambridge-a global hub for intellectual discovery-the Forum aims to be a permanent platform for inclusive collaboration across disciplines, sectors, and geographies.

"We believe the world's toughest challenges can't be solved in silos. Cambridge Forum offers a shared space to design, build, and scale innovation for good," said Dr. Ehab Shanti, Founding Director of Cambridge Forum. "AI undoubtedly presents enormous derivative challenges, but it also creates significant opportunities. Cambridge Forum will explore both," he added.

Cambridge Forum 2025 will feature a high-impact line-up of world-class speakers and changemakers, including:

Marty Neumeier Highly influential American author, designer, and business advisor focused on the intersection of design, branding, and innovation will deliver a session on "Goodness as Corporate DNA".

Highly influential American author, designer, and business advisor focused on the intersection of design, branding, and innovation will deliver a session on Jaideep Prabhu Co-author of Jugaad Innovation: Think Frugal, Be Flexible, will deliver a session on Frugal Innovation: Leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure for Inclusive Artificial Intelligence".

Co-author of Jugaad Innovation: Think Frugal, Be Flexible, will deliver a session on Dr. Gareth Corbett, Chief Medical Officer, Onion AI will discuss, "Tech for Good, The Case of AI and Health".

will discuss, Henning Grosse Ruse Khan Professor of Law at the University of Cambridge will discuss, "Can We Regulate AI to Prevent Harm?".

Why It Matters

In a time of global complexity and rapid technological advancement, we aim to ensure no one is left behind. By fostering cross-sector collaboration and offering practical tools, Cambridge Forum helps turn big ideas into real-world solutions to address the world's most pressing issues.

About Cambridge Forum

Cambridge Forum is a training and knowledge-sharing event that provides participants with a unique opportunity to learn. Through practical training and real-world applications, we will discuss how to harness advanced technology in AI and Insurtech to address the world's most pressing challenges and serve underserved communities.

