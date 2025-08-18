Anzeige
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
PR Newswire
18.08.2025
Milk Partners: MLK Listed on Binance Alpha, Spotlighting Its Global Loyalty Platform Potential

- MLK listed on Binance Alpha on August 16, highlighting service reliability and growth potential

- MiL.k aims to become a leading global blockchain project by offering a user-centric, differentiated service

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiL.k Partners, the operator of the blockchain-based loyalty integration platform MiL.k, announced on August 18 that its utility token MLK has been officially listed on Binance Alpha.

MLK Listed on Binance Alpha, Spotlighting Its Global Loyalty Platform Potential

Binance Alpha, a feature within the Binance Wallet that highlights promising Web3 projects, introduced MiL.k (MLK) on Binance Alpha on August 16, stating that trading competitions and other promotional events would be launched in conjunction with the listing.

MiL.k allows users to integrate and exchange reward points from various companies using blockchain technology. By resolving inconsistencies in data and policies across loyalty companies, MiL.k has set a new standard for reward utilization, driving innovation in the market. MiL.k built strong partnerships with major Korean conglomerates such as OK Cashbag (The loyalty platform of SK Group), L.POINT (The loyalty platform of Lotte Group), CU (The largest convenience store in Korea), Megabox (Top multiplex), and NOL (The No.1 online travel agency in Korea), as well as global partners like AirAsia (Global airline).

Additionally, to expand its presence in global blockchain ecosystem, MiL.k has formed strategic partnerships with leading global Web3 projects such as The Sandbox (The global metaverse) and Galxe (The Web3 super app) aiming to offer new experiences and benefits to global users.

Jayden, CEO of Milk Partners, commented, "This listing on Binance Alpha reflects our ongoing efforts to innovate the loyalty sector and grow MiL.k into a service that delivers real-world value. We will continue to focus on providing user-centered, differentiated services and evolving as a globally recognized blockchain project."

Earlier this year, MiL.k completed a migration to Arbitrum One, a leading Ethereum Layer 2 solution, to align with the rapidly evolving Web3 environment. This move was aimed at enhancing its technical infrastructure and strengthening connectivity with the global blockchain ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752186/MLK_Listed_Binance_Alpha_Spotlighting_Its_Global_Loyalty_Platform_Potential.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mlk-listed-on-binance-alpha-spotlighting-its-global-loyalty-platform-potential-302531900.html

