Electronic Health Records Market is Estimated to Reach USD 52.49 by 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

The electronic health records market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to growing demand for digitized healthcare systems, increasing government initiatives to promote EHR adoption, and the rising need for integrated, real-time patient data across hospitals and clinics.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, Electronic Health Records Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 33.43 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 52.49 Billion by the end of 2032. The rising need for efficient and accurate patient data management is accelerating the adoption of EHR systems, enabling better clinical decision-making and streamlined workflows.

Get a Free Sample Report Copy: https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/electronic-health-records-market

Electronic Health Records Market Key Growth Drivers

The electronic health records market is propelled by several key drivers, including the increasing need for efficient patient data management, growing government initiatives promoting healthcare digitization. Rising adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning, to enhance clinical decision-making. Additionally, the shift towards value-based care models, and the demand for interoperability across healthcare systems drive the expansion of EHR solutions.

A major market trend is the growing preference for cloud-based EHR platforms, which offer improved scalability, security, and remote accessibility. Another important trend is the integration of patient engagement tools and telehealth functionalities within EHR systems, reflecting the evolving focus on personalized and accessible healthcare services.

Recent Developments in Electronic Health Records Market

In June 2025, Abstractive Health introduced Clinical Time Machine, an advanced AI-powered simulation platform that allows physicians to engage with complex diagnostic cases using historical medical charts. Leveraging their HIPAA-compliant EHR summarization platform, this innovation enables clinicians to explore and learn from rare and intricate medical scenarios without any patient risk, enhancing clinical training and decision-making.

In March 2025, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand has initiated the Shared Digital Health Records (SDHR) project aimed at consolidating patient data across the country. This initiative seeks to create a unified, consistent view of patient information by integrating existing digital health records and national clinical data, while ensuring robust access, consent, and privacy controls are maintained for healthcare providers.

New Zealand has initiated the Shared Digital Health Records (SDHR) project aimed at consolidating patient data across the country. This initiative seeks to create a unified, consistent view of patient information by integrating existing digital health records and national clinical data, while ensuring robust access, consent, and privacy controls are maintained for healthcare providers. In January 2025, Samsung has introduced a Personal Health Records feature within its Samsung Health app in India, fully integrated with the Indian government's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). This new feature enables users to digitally access, upload, and manage their medical records-eliminating the need for physical documents. Through secure linkage with users' ABHA IDs, individuals can view comprehensive health data including prescriptions, lab reports, and hospital visits, offering a streamlined and centralized approach to personal health management.

Speak to our Analyst: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/electronic-health-records-market

Major Challenges in Electronic Health Records Industry

The electronic health records market faces several challenges that could slow down its adoption and effectiveness. Data privacy and security concerns remain paramount, as healthcare providers handle sensitive patient information vulnerable to cyberattacks and breaches. Additionally, the high cost of implementation and maintenance, especially for smaller healthcare facilities, limits widespread adoption.

Interoperability issues between different EHR systems continue to hinder seamless data exchange across healthcare providers, impacting coordinated care. Moreover, resistance to change from healthcare professionals due to the complexity of some EHR systems, and the need for extensive training creates adoption barriers. Regulatory compliance and frequent updates to standards also, require continuous investments, making it challenging for organizations to keep their systems current.

Competitive Landscape

The electronic health records market in 2024 is marked by significant advancements and strategic initiatives from leading players aiming to enhance healthcare delivery through technology. A notable development is Oracle's unveiling of its next-generation EHR system at the Oracle Health Summit in October 2024. Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), this EHR integrates artificial intelligence (AI) across clinical workflows to automate processes, deliver insights at the point of care, and simplify administrative tasks for clinicians.

The major players in the electronic health records industry include,

Epic Systems Corporation

Oracle Cerner (now Oracle Health)

MEDITECH (Medical Information Technology, Inc.)

TruBridge (CPSI)

WellSky

MEDHOST

Netsmart Technologies

VistA EHR

Altera Digital Health

athenahealth

GE Healthcare

Veradigm LLC (formerly Allscripts Healthcare, LLC)

eClinicalWorks

Greenway Health, LLC

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

AdvancedMD, Inc.

CureMD Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

eMDs (CompuGroup Medical)

Altera Digital Health (a Harris Company)

Electronic Health Records Market Segmental Analysis

Global electronic health records market is segmented by component, deployment mode, functionality level, type of EHR system, business model, application, end user and region.

By component , software dominates due to its central role in storing, managing, and accessing electronic patient data across healthcare systems.

, software dominates due to its central role in storing, managing, and accessing electronic patient data across healthcare systems. By deployment mode , cloud-based EHR dominates owing to its scalability, remote accessibility, and reduced infrastructure costs.

, cloud-based EHR dominates owing to its scalability, remote accessibility, and reduced infrastructure costs. By functionality level , advanced EHR dominates as healthcare providers increasingly adopt comprehensive systems with decision support and analytics capabilities.

, advanced EHR dominates as healthcare providers increasingly adopt comprehensive systems with decision support and analytics capabilities. By type of EHR system , acute care EHR dominates because hospitals and emergency care centers require robust systems for intensive, round-the-clock care.

, acute care EHR dominates because hospitals and emergency care centers require robust systems for intensive, round-the-clock care. By business model , licensed software dominates due to its widespread use in established healthcare facilities seeking full control and customization.

, licensed software dominates due to its widespread use in established healthcare facilities seeking full control and customization. By application , clinical data management dominates since managing patient health records is the primary purpose of EHR systems.

, clinical data management dominates since managing patient health records is the primary purpose of EHR systems. By end user, hospitals dominate due to their large-scale operations, complex workflows, and greater need for integrated healthcare information systems.

Buy this Research Report (250+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/electronic-health-records-market

Regional Outlook

North America dominates the market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, supportive government regulations promoting digitization, and high adoption of innovative technologies like AI and cloud-based systems.

Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about digital health solutions, and expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies such as India, Japan, and South Korea.

Europe has an important market share due to strict rules for patient data control, increasing the investment in the health care IT modernization and has a strong presence of large EHR suppliers in countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy.



The LAMEA region is a witness to gradually adopt due to increasing need for health care, government initiative to improve health care distribution and investment in digital health has increased, although infrastructural challenges still limit rapid growth.

Explore Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Sector:

Pharmacy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast - 2032

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/pharmacy-market

Health and Wellness Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast - 2032

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/health-and-wellness-market

Wearable Patch Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast - 2032

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/wearable-patch-market

Urinary Drainage Bags Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast - 2032

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/urinary-drainage-bags-market

Menopause Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast - 2032

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/menopause-market

About SkyQuest Technology Consulting

SkyQuest Technology Consulting is a leading Strategy Consulting and Market Research firm, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and growth consulting services, trusted by CXOs from Fortune 500 Companies, Start-ups, and MSMEs. The company comprises a team of expert research analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports in our database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 40+ industries & sub industries across 25 major countries worldwide, serving global clients across diverse industries. The company specializes in delivering customized intelligence, data-driven insights, and strategic advisory services that enable businesses to stay competitive and make informed decisions in rapidly evolving industries.

Contact Us:

SkyQuest Technology Consulting

1 Apache Way, Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446095/SkyQuest_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/electronic-health-records-market-is-estimated-to-reach-usd-52-49-by-2032--skyquest-technology-consulting-302532047.html