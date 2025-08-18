Caseware Announces Strategic Leadership Expansion to Further Accelerate Innovation, Growth and Customer Success

World-class leadership team poised to capitalize on market demand and drive next phase of growth

Toronto, Aug. 18, 2025, a global leader in AI-powered and cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions for accounting professionals, today announced its executive leadership team evolution, as the company further accelerates growth in the rapidly evolving accounting technology space.

The newly appointed leadership team brings deep expertise in SaaS, artificial intelligence and accounting technology, with a strong track record of scaling enterprise software businesses and delivering customer value.

"Great companies evolve with purpose," said David Marquis, Caseware chief executive officer. "Caseware is positioned for its next chapter of innovation and impact. Our platform and people are aligned to our vision to power trust in the global economy."

Assembled over the course of the calendar year, this team spans critical functions - R&D, Go-to-Market, Finance and Operations - and represents decades of leadership in digital transformation, customer engagement and strategic execution. Sam High (CTO) and Andrew Smith (CPO) onboarded in Q1 2025, while Ericka Podesta McCoy (CMO) and Mike Jahoda (CCSO) onboarded in Q2 2025. Chris Nagy (CFO & COO) and Jason Rushforth (CRO) will onboard in Q3 2025.

Their shared focus is on driving AI-led innovation that elevates audit quality, increases accounting workflow efficiencies, accelerates auditor effectiveness and enables exceptional client service.

"David has built a world-class team that positions Caseware to lead in AI and cloud innovation," said Alexander Johnson, director at Hg, Caseware's majority investor. "This leadership foundation sets the stage for sustained growth, stronger customer outcomes and continued market leadership in accounting technology."

Caseware appreciates the substantive value created by its outgoing executives for their leadership and impact during the company's transformation journey and their continued support during the transition.

With this strengthened leadership foundation, Caseware is uniquely positioned to accelerate its mission of being the accounting professional's AI-powered platform of choice to drive efficiency and unlock growth.

