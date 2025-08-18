The Maldives is running a tender to secure materials for household solar systems with a combined capacity of 1. 5 MW. The deadline for applications is Sept. 14. The Ministry of Finance and Planning of the Maldives has opened a tender for the procurement of materials for rooftop solar installations. The tender details state that the materials will be put towards 1. 5 MW of solar for household consumers. A complete set of bidding documents is available to download from the ministry's website. Interested bidders must register with the Ministry of Finance, and submit a non-refundable registration ...

