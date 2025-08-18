Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced it has named Irfan Esa as Head of National Business in the UK.

"Irfan has been instrumental in driving the strategic build out of our National Property business over the past five years," said Nick Major, Country Manager, UK, BHSI. "With his keen eye for untapped opportunities -- and his excellent capabilities and strong character he is the ideal candidate to lead the continued growth of our National business, bringing our property, casualty and specialty lines solutions to customers outside the London market."

Irfan joined BHSI in 2020 as Manager of National Property, UK. Prior to that he spent 12 years in increasingly senior positions at another insurer. He has more than two decades of UK insurance industry experience. Irfan is based in Manchester and can be reached at irfan.esa@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI in Manchester provides property, casualty, and executive professional lines, backed by BHSI's stellar financial strength and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy.

