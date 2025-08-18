Polylactic Acid Market worth $4.51 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Polylactic Acid Market by Grade (Thermoforming Grade, Injection Molding Grade, Extrusion Grade, Blow Molding Grade), Application (Rigid Thermoforms, Films & Sheets, Bottles), End-use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Agricultural, Textile, Bio-Medical), Raw Material (Sugarcane, Corn starch, Cassava, Sugarbeet), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 ", polylactic acid (PLA) market is expected to reach USD 4.51 billion in 2030 from USD 2.01 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

The PLA market is at an indispensable momentum, driven by developments in upstream sourcing and fermentation technology, and the ongoing demand growth within downstream end-markets. PLA, one of the leading bio-based plastics, continues to make inroads as an alternative to petroleum-based plastics, primarily in packaging, textiles, consumer products, and biomedical applications where environmental performance and compliance are mandatory. Other new developments surrounding PLA applications, such as in 3D printing filaments, nonwovens, and biocomposites, and also the relocalization of supply chains, which improves circularity and lowers carbon footprints, are rapidly strengthening the global transition toward PLA. Processing technologies have significantly evolved, and improvements in feedstock diversification (e.g., use of non-food biomass, agricultural waste) should also reduce the dependence on traditional feedstock, which is forecast to further expand PLA's uptake. Both policy momentum and shifting consumer preferences toward lower-impact and renewable material solutions should contribute to continued strong growth in demand for PLA during the forecast period.

The Rigid Thermoforms Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Polylactic Acid Market in 2024.

The rigid thermoforms application segment accounted for the largest share of the global PLA market in 2024. The adoption of PLA in rigid thermoforms is likely attributed to PLA's recent penetration into new markets like food trays, clamshell packaging, lids, and disposable containers. Many consumers, retailers, and foodservice companies, as well as consumer goods manufacturers, are becoming more comfortable with replacing traditional plastics with PLA, and rigid thermoforms will be increasingly popular with PLA being adopted as a replacement. There was a fundamental shift to support eco-friendly packaging as well as more regulations around single-use, petrochemical plastics that drove PLA thermoformed product demand. PLA thermoformed products have the benefits of clarity, shape retention, and compostability to support the sustainability goals of the brands and even the consumers they are marketed to. With continued growth in the e-commerce, packaged food, and QSR segments of the market, the rigidity of some PLA packaging formats will continue to be requested.

The Sugarcane Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Polylactic Acid Market in 2024.

In 2024, the sugarcane segment represented the largest market share across the globe of PLA by raw material. Sugarcane is increasingly favored because it has a higher fermentable sugar content than other bio-sourced feedstocks, is quickly renewed, and offers an excellent carbon footprint. The sugarcane can be substituted in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America markets, as both regions have strong sugarcane supply chains. Sugarcane-PLA is favored within the packaging sector, especially by companies that are augmenting their environmental credentials and using bio-sourced, non-GMO, and low-emission materials. The leading producers, such as TotalEnergies and Corbion, have built integrated PLA production facilities with sugarcane as a core feedstock; they also contribute to the development of global availability and the commercial scalability of products sourced from sugar-based PLA. Sugarcane is the only feedstock that can produce biopolymer at a near-industrial scale. It is the most commercially viable PLA feedstock as the world continues to develop and emerge as locations of market attractiveness.

Thermoforming Grade Accounted for the Largest Share of the Polylactic Acid Market in 2024.

By grade, the thermoforming grade PLA segment held the largest share of the global PLA market in 2024. This is largely due to its optimized performance characteristics, including dimensional stability, good processability, and clarity, making it the preferred material for forming rigid packaging structures. Due to the uses of clay or synthetic clay, using polymers seems attractive to consumers and is in high demand; therefore, thermoforming grade PLA is particularly high in demand not only in finished products but in packaging lines in food and cosmetics and packaged consumer electronics, in which heat-resistant and form-retaining materials are critical. Because PLA is continuously being formulated, including improvements in its crystallinity and impact resistance, this thermoforming segment will be expanded to applications that have some mechanical performance requirements. Given the sheer scale of global thermoforming activity and the fact that many of the uses of polystyrene and PET can be replaced with PLA, this segment holds a strong position in the overall PLA market.

Asia Pacific Accounted for the Largest Share of the Global Polylactic Acid Market in 2024.

In 2024, Asia Pacific generated the largest revenue and had the largest volume in the global polylactic acid (PLA) market. The region has rapidly developed into a center for bioplastics manufacturing, encouraged by plentiful agricultural feedstocks, a large consumer market in the region, and increasingly strict environmental policies that are adapting to achieve plastic waste diversion strategies. Key countries such as China, Thailand, Japan, and India are stimulating regional PLA growth through government support for bio-based/natural sources and expansion of compostable packaging mandates. China is deploying its investment through public-private partnerships whereby PLA manufacturing is expanding through feedstock developments, institutional financing, and sustainability strategies. Thailand is well equipped to support developing PLA manufacturing from its position as a top country for sugarcane production, so sugarcane is readily available for PLA production. India has demonstrated an increased acceptance of sustainable product packaging and will continue to see demand growth with more interest in domestic bio-refinery operations. Overall, Asia Pacific offers a wide selection of lower-cost raw materials to order from, greater access to developing consumer end-use markets, and a good investment climate for bio-based technologies. These factors combine to affirm Asia Pacific's role as a leader in the global PLA market.

Key Players

The Polylactic Acid market major players such as NatureWorks LLC (US), TotalEnergies Corbion (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), COFCO (China), Futerro (Belgium), Danimer Scientific (US), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Evonik Industries (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), UNITIKA LTD. (Japan).

