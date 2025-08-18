DJ Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (SP5G LN) Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Aug-2025 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 218.4719 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4950681 CODE: SP5G LN ISIN: LU1950341179 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 399170 EQS News ID: 2185178 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2185178&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2025 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)