Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc (SP5L LN) Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Aug-2025 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 396.0528 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28127287 CODE: SP5L LN ISIN: LU1135865084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LN LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 399167 EQS News ID: 2185172 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

