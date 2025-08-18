DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc (LEMA LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Aug-2025 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.8891 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45136546 CODE: LEMA LN ISIN: LU2573967036 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573967036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMA LN LEI Code: 213800EH8RDDKCSGK398 Sequence No.: 399173 EQS News ID: 2185184 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

