Montag, 18.08.2025
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2025 12:02 Uhr
City College of Business, Hospitality & Technology Honoured with 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Career & Business Education in York Region

NEWMARKET, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / City College of Business, Hospitality & Technology has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the College - Career & Business category for York Region. This distinction reflects the institution's unwavering commitment to equipping students with the practical skills, confidence, and support they need to succeed in today's competitive workforce.

Known for its career-focused programs and supportive learning environment, City College empowers students through high-quality instruction, industry-relevant curriculum, and dedicated faculty who bring real-world experience into every classroom.

Empowering Tomorrow's Professionals

City College offers a wide range of programs in business, healthcare, technology, and other in-demand fields. Each program is designed to bridge the gap between education and employment, combining theoretical foundations with hands-on training that prepares graduates to thrive in their chosen careers.

"Our goal is to help every student turn their ambitions into real, lasting success," said Unna A. Fuller-Fletcher, Director of Business Development at City College. "This Consumer Choice Award is a testament to the dedication of our faculty and staff, and to the trust that our students and community place in us every day."

Personalized Learning, Real-World Results

At City College, students benefit from small class sizes, personalized guidance, and practical work experience opportunities. This approach builds confidence and ensures that graduates gain both the knowledge and workplace readiness that employers value most.

Connected to Industry, Committed to Growth

City College works closely with industry partners to keep its programs aligned with current job market needs. This ensures graduates leave prepared with the skills, certifications, and mindset required to excel in today's dynamic economy.

Shaping What's Next

Looking ahead, City College is expanding its program offerings, integrating emerging technologies into the curriculum, and strengthening its career support services-continuing its mission to empower students to adapt, lead, and thrive.

To discover City College's programs, admissions process, and upcoming start dates, CLICK HERE or visit www.ctycollege.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/city-college-of-business-hospitality-and-technology-honoured-wit-1059926

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
