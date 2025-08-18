Anzeige
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
18.08.2025 12:02 Uhr
Announcing the 2025 Lévis Consumer Choice Award Winners

LÉVIS, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in Lévis and the surrounding regions. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Lévis Consumer Choice Award Winners.

LÉVIS AWARD RECIPIENTS

BMR MATÉRIAUX LAVOIE
HARDWARE AND MATERIALS
www.bmr.ca/en/materiaux-lavoie-inc

BOULE-O-DROME
BOWLING ALLEY
www.bouleodrome.com

BRODERIE SA-MI INC.
SCREENPRINTING & EMBRODERY
www.broderiesami.com

CLINIQUE AZOTE
DERMATOLOGY NURSE
www.cliniqueazote.com

CLINIQUE HASNAMEDIC
MEDICAL AESTHETIC CLINIC
www.hasnamedic.com

CLÔTURES STRATÉGI-K
FENCES
www.cloturestrategik.com

COMPTABILITÉ BC
SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTANT
www.comptabilitebc.com

CÔTÉ FLEURY INC. / SERRURIER RIVE-SUD INC.
SECURITY SYSTEMS
www.cotefleury.com

ÉMOTIONS GÂTEAUX
CHOCOLATE & PASTRY SHOP
www.emotionsgateaux.com

ENTREPÔTS MINI-MAXI INC.
SELF-SERVICE STORAGE
www.entrepotsminimaxi.com

ENVIRO CONFORT
HEATING & AIR CONDITIONG
www.enviroconfort.com

ÉQUIPE JEAN-FRANÇOIS MORIN
REAL ESTATE BROKERS
www.jeanfrancoismorin.ca

ÉQUIPENUTRITION
NUTRITIONIST - DIETICIAN
www.equipenutrition.ca

FRÉDÉRICK HAINS DEMERS, AVOCATES INC.
LAWYER - FAMILY LAW
www.fhdavocates.ca

infiniLASER
LASER HAIR REMOVAL
www.infinilaser.com

JEAN-MAURICE VÉZINA - ÉQUIPE CONSEIL EN PLANIFICATION FINANCIÈRE
FINANCIAL PLANNING
www.jeanmauricevezina.ca

LES RÉSIDENCES DU PRÉCIEUX-SANG
RESIDENCE FOR SENIORS
www.precieuxsang.com

MILLE PATTES AMUSEMENTS
INDOOR AMUSEMENT CENTER, INFLATABLE RENTALS AND PARTY SUPPLIES
www.millepattesamusement.com

MOISAN PORTES DE GARAGE
GARAGE DOORS
www.portesmoisan.com

PAYSAGISTES AU NATUREL INC.
LANDSCAPING
www.paysagistesaunaturel.ca

PROCYCLE LÉVIS ET COUREUR BIONICK LÉVIS
SALE AND REPAIR OF BICYCLES AND CROSS-COUNTRY SKIS
www.procycle-levis.com

ULTIMA FENESTRATION
WINDOWS & DOORS
www.ultimafenestration.com

VENICE GYM LÉVIS
FITNESS CENTRE
www.venice-gym.com

VERBATUM
LANGUAGE SCHOOL
www.verbatum.ca

VITRERIE GLOBAL
GLASS & MIRROR - SALES AND SERVICES
www.vitrerieglobal.ca

Learn more about 2025 Lévis Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-l%c3%a9vis-consumer-choice-award-winners-1061727

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
