Announcing the 2025 Lévis Consumer Choice Award Winners

LÉVIS, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in Lévis and the surrounding regions. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Lévis Consumer Choice Award Winners.
LÉVIS AWARD RECIPIENTS
BMR MATÉRIAUX LAVOIE
BOULE-O-DROME
BRODERIE SA-MI INC.
CLINIQUE AZOTE
CLINIQUE HASNAMEDIC
CLÔTURES STRATÉGI-K
COMPTABILITÉ BC
CÔTÉ FLEURY INC. / SERRURIER RIVE-SUD INC.
ÉMOTIONS GÂTEAUX
ENTREPÔTS MINI-MAXI INC.
ENVIRO CONFORT
ÉQUIPE JEAN-FRANÇOIS MORIN
ÉQUIPENUTRITION
FRÉDÉRICK HAINS DEMERS, AVOCATES INC.
infiniLASER
JEAN-MAURICE VÉZINA - ÉQUIPE CONSEIL EN PLANIFICATION FINANCIÈRE
LES RÉSIDENCES DU PRÉCIEUX-SANG
MILLE PATTES AMUSEMENTS
MOISAN PORTES DE GARAGE
PAYSAGISTES AU NATUREL INC.
PROCYCLE LÉVIS ET COUREUR BIONICK LÉVIS
ULTIMA FENESTRATION
VENICE GYM LÉVIS
VERBATUM
VITRERIE GLOBAL
