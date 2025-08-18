Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK) (OTCQB: TKRFF) ("Tinka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received a formal resolution from the Ministry of Energy and Mines in Peru allowing the Company to initiate a drill program at its 100%-owned Silvia gold-copper property ("Silvia" or "the Property") at any time. Silvia is located 100 km south and along-trend of the world-class Antamina copper mine in central Peru. The Company believes that Silvia is a very prospective gold-copper target located in one of the world's best copper mining belts. There are several potential drill targets at Silvia NW covering several kilometres of strike. The mineralized outcrops at "Area A" have exceptional gold and copper geochemistry (up to 22 g/t Au and 12% Cu), and the Company believes this area should be the first area drill tested. Mineralization is associated with altered intrusions and limestone 'skarn' in a valley which has abundant shallow cover, meaning not all of the prospective zones are exposed.

Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, stated: "Receiving formal notification from the Peruvian authorities of this important milestone at Silvia is a big step forward for the Company, as we now have a gold-copper property in our portfolio with multiple targets that can be moved forward without delay, subject only to adequate financing. Silvia provides Tinka the opportunity to move into gold and copper exploration whilst we continue with the strategic review at our flagship Ayawilca zinc - tin project. To finally have the drill permit at Silvia, after working on permitting for several years, is a great achievement by the Tinka team."

"The Silvia NW target, which covers three known areas of mineralization along a 4 km trend, has been significantly upgraded by Tinka since the acquisition from BHP in 2021. The Property has not been drill tested. Tinka's discovery of high-grade gold - copper mineralization at Silvia NW Area A (including trench results of 46 metres @ 1.9 g/t gold and 0.8% copper, and 34 metres @ 0.2 g/t Au and 0.4% copper) represents a high priority drill target. A diamond drill program of approximately 1,500 metres is planned for Q4 2025 with a portable drill rig, subject to appropriate funding. Further details of this initial drill program will be forthcoming."

Key highlights of the Silvia gold-copper property:

The Property was acquired 100% by Tinka from BHP in 2021 for a 1% NSR royalty and a one-time cash payment;

Silvia consists of 10,906 hectares of granted exploration concessions immediately north of the Raura zinc-copper-silver mine owned by Grupo Breca (Figures 1 and 2);

Exploration work has identified three areas of gold-copper mineralization at the Silvia NW target (referred to as Areas A, B and C) which align on a trans-Andean north-east trend along a strike length of 4 kilometres (Figure 2);

Gold and copper mineralization is associated with 'skarn' alteration in intrusions hosted by Cretaceous limestone;

Trench sampling at Area A returned results of up to 46 metres grading 1.9 g/t Au and 0.8% Cu in 2021 (link here);

Area A trench samples from an area covering 500 m by 150 m returned an average grade of 0.55 g/t Au and 0.45% Cu (average of 261 non-selective samples) (link here);

Drone-based magnetics was flown at 100-m line spacing over Silvia NW with several anomalies outlined, including a large circular feature 1.5 km in diameter at Area B interpreted as a potential mineralized intrusion at depth;

A drill permit (DIA) allowing up to 40 drill platforms covering all three target areas over approximately 4 km 2 was approved by the General Directorate of Mining (DGM) in August 2023;

An access agreement was signed with the local community and notarized in November 2024;

The initial drill program at Area A, with planned drill hole locations, is shown in Figure 3.

The authorization to initiate activities was received from DGM on August 12th, 2025.

Figure 1. Location of Silvia gold-copper Property in central Peru

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2197/262800_01966261f47b4a22_007full.jpg

Figure 2. Regional geology of the Silvia and Ayawilca projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2197/262800_01966261f47b4a22_008full.jpg

Figure 3. Map highlighting trench results at Silvia NW "Area A" and proposed drill locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2197/262800_01966261f47b4a22_009full.jpg

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project in central Peru, and is also exploring the nearby Silvia copper-gold project. Mineral Resources at Ayawilca include the Zinc Zone which has an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 28.3 Mt grading 5.8% zinc, 16.4 g/t silver, 0.2% lead and 91 g/t indium, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 31.2 Mt grading 4.2% zinc, 14.5 g/t silver, 0.2% lead and 45 g/t indium. The Tin Zone at Ayawilca has an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 1.4 million tonnes grading 0.72% tin and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 12.7 Mt grading 0.76% tin. The Company filed a NI 43-101 technical report on an updated PEA for the Ayawilca Project on April 15, 2024 (link to NI 43-101 report here).

Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release. Dr. Carman is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the strategic review. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of Tinka as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Tinka's management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations: timing and successful completion of the strategic review; timing of planned work programs and results varying from expectations; delay in obtaining results; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions; imprecision in resource estimates or metal recoveries; success of future development initiatives; competition and operating performance; environmental and safety risks; timing of geological reports; the preliminary nature of the Ayawilca Project PEA and the Company's ability to realize the results of the Ayawilca Project PEA; the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from local authorities; community agreements and relations; and, other development and operating risks. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Tinka believes that assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Tinka disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262800

SOURCE: Tinka Resources Limited