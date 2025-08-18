BCC Research LLC: BCC Research Launches New Webinar Series Focusing on AI's Impact on the Market Research Industry

The first session features Greg Johnson (BCC Research) and Dr. William Ammerman (UNC), highlighting how AI offers opportunities to elevate not replace the market research profession.

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCC Research, a leading provider of market intelligence for over 50 years, today announced an upcoming webinar series focusing on how AI will transform the future of market research.

The first webinar will feature an expert panel - including Greg Johnson (Associate Director, Consulting at BCC Research) and Dr William Ammerman (University of North Carolina) - who will demonstrate how AI represents an opportunity, not a threat, to elevate the market research industry.

The discussion will address the critical importance of quality, drawing clear distinctions between reliable AI insights and the risks of AI's 'hallucinations'.

"This webinar is designed for marketing professionals who want to harness AI's potential while avoiding its pitfalls," said Greg Johnson. "We'll show attendees practical ways to integrate AI into their research processes and improve the quality of their insights."

Attendees will receive an exclusive preview of BCC's AI roadmap, along with emerging trends that are shaping the future of the industry. The session will cover real-world applications, quality control measures, and strategic implementation approaches for AI in market research.

The webinar will provide actionable insights for research professionals across industries, from methodology innovations to client communication strategies in an AI-enhanced environment.

Attendees will also receive a complimentary copy of BCC Research's new AI Sentiment Survey.

To register for the webinar and secure your spot for this exclusive industry discussion, visit: [ Link ]

