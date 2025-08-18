Tindo Solar, Australia's lone producer of PV modules, has officially released a new generation of TOPCon N-type solar panels, including an all-black version featuring an output of 475 W and conversion efficiency of 21. 9%. From pv magazine Australia Adelaide-based manufacturer Tindo Solar said its latest Walara product, based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) n-type technology, is available in a 440 W version and a 475 W panel that is an all-black, seamless product. The manufacturer said the new Walara G4P 475 W all-black panel has a power conversion efficiency of 21. 9& while the 440 ...

